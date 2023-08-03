Everton have received a boost in their bid to sign Michail Antonio from West Ham United this summer, with Sean Dyche looking to continue the restructuring of the frontline following a subpar season.

What's the latest on Michail Antonio to Everton?

According to Football Insider, the Hammers striker has seen negotiations for a move to the Saudi Pro League collapse, paving the way for Everton to swoop in and offer the 33-year-old a deal to move to Merseyside.

Dyche's side previously pushed for the Jamaica international's signature in January, to no avail, and could now return to add the experience, leadership and winning mentality that was lacking at Goodison Park last term.

Arnaut Danjuma has already been signed, while Sporting Lisbon's Youssef Chermiti is nearing a £13m move to Merseyside, though aged 19 he is deemed one for the future.

Would Michail Antonio improve Everton?

Having served the Irons over a lengthy period, scoring 75 goals and providing 43 assists from 276 appearances since arriving in 2015 from Nottingham Forest on a reported £7m deal, Antonio has etched his name into West Ham folklore.

Especially after starring last term in the Europa Conference League, scoring six times and supplying two assists as the east London outfit would go on to clinch the European piece of silverware.

And despite his age, Antonio still looks capable of playing a part in an ambitious Premier League outfit, having scored 35 goals across his past four league campaigns.

Antonio, an imposing and "powerful" forward, as stated by personality Godfrey Akoto Boafo, has even been likened to Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku by Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who said:

"He's a handful, very, very difficult. He's a little bit like Lukaku in terms of the power and the speed but also a very good finisher."

He would certainly open up a different dynamic to the Everton attack, ranking among the top 15% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref, which underscores the energy and driving presence the £85k-per-week gem brings, belying his age.

Dyche could replicate his move to sign Ashley Barnes, who he signed from Brighton & Hove Albion while at the helm of Burnley in 2014, enjoying great success with the 33-year-old forward.

The 6 foot 1 Englishman, who once played for Austria U20s, scored 42 times from 200 Premier League appearances for the Clarets and embodied the qualities that are so intrinsic to a Dyche system, winning an average 2.8 aerials per game across his career, as per WhoScored.

Antonio has a more robust approach but can match Barnes' physicality and aerial dominance to a tee, having averaged 2.4 aerials won across the duration of his own career.

Having also been praised as "strong" by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Antonio could be the brutish force Dyche could effectively utilise to provide his squad with something a little different this season, making an impact that will steer the club away from the danger area and toward the stability that the centre of the division provides.