Throughout the first few weeks of the season, it appeared that Everton’s transfer business during the summer wasn’t going to be good enough to see them retain their Premier League status.

Against Crystal Palace over the weekend, the 2-1 victory could certainly inject some confidence into the side as they aim to improve over the coming weeks.

Sean Dyche saw Orel Mangala impress during the game, controlling the midfield with ease as the Toffees claimed their first three points of the campaign.

Another summer arrival, Jesper Lindstrom, didn’t have the best of games, however, and he will have to perform better over the next few fixtures.

Jesper Lindstrom’s Everton stats

The attacking midfielder joined on loan from Serie A side Napoli in the summer as Dyche looked to add some more quality to his attacking department.

He has since played six times for the club, failing to score or assist in either the Premier League or EFL Cup.

The nadir of his spell at Goodison so far came against the Eagles when the summer acquisition was alarmingly substituted off at the half-time interval.

Jesper Lindstrom - 24/25 season so far Goals 0 Assists 0 Big chances created 1 Total shots per game 1.3 Possession lost per game 8.3 Total duels won per game 2.8 Via Sofascore

In the top flight, the Dane has succeeded with just 0.3 dribbles, created only one big chance and averaged 0.5 shots on target per game.

Of course, he is still in the embryonic stages of his spell on Merseyside, but these stats will have to improve if Dyche is to continue showing faith in the player.

There were other attacking talents on Dyche’s list throughout the window, with a current Championship starlet among them, and he would have made for a better signing than Lindstrom…

Everton missed out on Wilfried Gnonto this summer

Wilfried Gnonto attracted the interest of the Toffees throughout the summer, even going as far to make a bid for the Italian, although this was rejected by Leeds United.

They were still keen on luring him to Goodison at the start of August, but Dyche couldn’t get a move through in the end, settling for the underperforming Lindstrom instead of the £30m-rated Leeds star.

It could prove to be a costly mistake, especially when accounting for Gnonto’s impressive spell at at Elland Road to date.

Since joining the club in 2022, he has played 80 games, scoring 15 goals and registering eight assists, despite not turning 21 until November.

In the Championship this season, the youngster has already registered three goal contributions, along with creating three big chances, averaging 0.9 key passes and succeeding with 1.4 dribbles in the second tier. He's a livewire and accustomed to English football; he was ready to make an instant impact for Dyche's side.

It appears as though he is doing everything possible to return the club to the top flight, which could see the market value soar of this "special" player - as he was described by former Leeds caretaker Michael Skubala.

If Leeds don’t achieve promotion this term, there is no doubt the Italian sensation will seek a move to the top flight, especially with the talent he possesses.

Have Everton missed the boat on the player? It certainly seems so.