There is no denying that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is an unpopular figure among the club's support, with the much-maligned businessman having overseen a period of instability at Goodison Park, resulting in the current scrap for Premier League survival.

Despite having splashed out around £700m on new recruits during his time at the helm, the 67-year-old has failed to spark on-field success for the Merseyside outfit, with the club having been plunged into financial turmoil in recent times.

Described as the "worst-run club in the country" by Sky Sports pundit and ex-Liverpool man, Jamie Carragher, the Toffees have rarely carried out astute business over the years, with it having seemingly been a case of mistake after mistake, particularly in the transfer market.

That being said, however, one rare success story that Moshiri and co have enjoyed is the sale of Henry Onyekuru back in 2019, with the Nigeria international have seen a decline in his value since that move to Monaco.

Where is Henry Onyekuru now?

In truth, the 25-year-old's time at Everton remains rather bizarre, with the once-promising gem having been snapped up from Belgian side KAS Eupen on a £7m deal back in 2017, only to go on to fail to make an appearance for the Premier League side due to issues over a work permit.

The Lagos native had caught the eye initially after bagging 30 goals and laying on 11 assists in just 60 games for the Pro League outfit, with such red-hot form having even seen the then-teenager linked with a move to Arsenal.

While it was Ronald Koeman and co who ultimately won the race for the winger's signature, Onyekuru would go on to spend the next two seasons out on loan at Anderlecht and Galatasaray respectively, notably scoring 16 goals in all competitions during the 2018/19 campaign with the Turkish giants.

That standout form may well have led to disappointment among those on Goodison when the 5 foot 9 dynamo was evidently moved on for a fee of around £12m in the summer of 2019, although the 16-cap wide man has hardly pulled up any trees in the years since.

Having made just eight appearances during his brief stint at Stade Louis II, Onyekuru spent much of his time with the Ligue 1 outfit out on loan at Galatasaray once again, joining the Super Lig side in January 2020 and then again a year later.

A subsequent permanent move to Greek outfit Olympiakos failed to bare fruit as the forward scored just once in 27 appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, while he has since netted six times in 22 league outings for Adana Demirspor, after returning to Turkey yet again on another loan switch last summer.

While that is a respectable goal tally, the once-coveted asset has hardly left those on Merseyside ruing their decision to sell, particularly when considering he is now said to be worth as little as £4m, according to Football Transfers - £8m less than what Everton sold him for just under four years ago.

That may be a rather small victory in an otherwise grim period for the Toffees, although it shows that not all of their transfer dealings have been a complete disaster in recent times.