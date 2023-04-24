Everton have generated some incredible talent from their Finch Farm academy with Tom Cannon the latest prodigy breaking through into first-team football.

However, Farhad Moshiri could now be heading for another transfer disaster.

What's the latest on Tom Cannon's Everton future?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Everton striker is attracting attention for his performances out on loan at Preston North End and now the club could be subjected to a bid from Swansea City to secure his services this summer.

Nixon claimed on his Patreon subscription platform: "Everton striker Tom Cannon is a wanted man – with Swansea now rivalling Preston to take him next season.

"The Welsh outfit are strong on Republic of Ireland U21 cap Cannon who has been a huge hit for North End on loan.

"Swans had been asking about Cannon before he scored against them last week and his performance only confirmed their thoughts. Everton boss Sean Dyche will look at Cannon in pre-season and may even promote him to his first team squad."

"But if Cannon is allowed out again then Swans will be trying as hard as Preston and may even make a cash offer if they lose top scorer Joel Piroe."

Will Tom Cannon play for Everton next season?

It is no secret that Everton's biggest problems this term have come in front of goal, with the club failing to secure the services of a prolific goal-scorer to replace the contributions of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the forward line.

Whilst Richarlison made a £60m exit that earned the Toffees a tidy profit, the combination of his departure alongside the constant injury issues that have plagued Calvert-Lewin over the last two seasons, has left the side unable to find the back of the net consistently and, as a consequence, resulted in another relegation scrap at the bottom of the table.

No other team in the entire Premier League has scored fewer goals than Everton this season so far (24), so it will be imperative that the powerbrokers at Goodison Park address this issue as the highest priority at the end of the campaign, whether they retain their top-flight status or not.

Indeed, there are several financial concerns surrounding the Merseyside club with an investigation underway at present, so there will be an appeal to the hierarchy to sell on their hottest prospects to give them the best possible chance of escaping any further turmoil.

On the other hand, by deploying Cannon in the centre-forward role, they could save themselves millions in outsourcing a new addition to add depth to their attacking line, especially if the young goal machine can continue his current form at Goodison Park next season.

Over 18 Championship appearances, the Irishman - hailed "ruthless" by journalist Joe Thomas - has scored eight goals, registered one assist and created three big chances, as well as averaging 1.1 shots on target and 1.1 successful dribbles per game, with none of the current Everton forwards scoring as many goals as the rising star so far.

With that being said, it would make little to no sense for the Toffees to take a quick buck for Cannon this summer and should instead allow him the chance to become a consistent feature in the first team.

Although Richarlison was a very different case, they have already felt the true force of letting one prolific striker go, they cannot afford to do the same in this situation. Indeed, keeping the youngster at the club could pay off significantly.