Everton have been linked this month with a move for Tammy Abraham and now a promising update has emerged ahead of the summer transfer window that could improve their chances of securing the player.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Tammy Abraham?

According to Calciomercato, AS Roma have reduced the asking price for their striker from €75m (£66m) to just €40m (35m).

As per the report, Abraham could be heading for an exit from the Italian side this summer after his importance in the team has declined over the current campaign and Aston Villa are named as one of the Premier League clubs who could compete with Everton for his signature.

Should Dyche ditch Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Tammy Abraham?

There is no doubt that Everton need to address the depletion of their attacking threat following Richarlison's exit in the summer and Anthony Gordon's shock move to Newcastle United in January.

Not only that, the Toffees have struggled without their prolific goalscorer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been an inconsistent feature in the side due to his non-stop injury issues over the last 18 months which has contributed to the club falling into another relegation battle this season.

As a result, if Sean Dyche can stop Everton from a drop into the Championship over the remaining ten fixtures it could finally be time to move on from the heavy reliance on Calvert-Lewin and instead, sign a fresh perspective in front of goal.

Since joining Jose Mourinho's side in 2021, Abraham has scored 34 goals and registered 11 assists over 93 appearances - offering a goal contribution every 147 minutes, which is a consistent output that would be highly valuable to Everton next season.

Over 26 Serie A appearances this season, the 25-year-old striker - hailed "Drobga-esque" by Rio Ferdinand - has scored six goals, registered three assists and created six big chances, as well as averaging one key pass, 1.9 shots on goal and 4.7 duels won per game, which is more goals than Everton's Neal Maupay, Dwight McNeil and Calvert-Lewin combined so far.

In fact, the former Chelsea dynamo has scored only 25 fewer goals over his two campaigns in Italy than Calvert-Lewin has scored (59) over his entire seven-year tenure at Goodison Park, proving that he could be the perfect player to replace the Toffees striker and improve the output considerably.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Farhad Moshiri must capitalise on a potential opportunity to snap up Abraham this summer as it could put the Everton boss in a great position to boldly ditch Calvert-Lewin next season.