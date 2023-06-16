With Sean Dyche taking the helm at Everton in January and preserving the endangered Premier League outfit's top-flight status, there is renewed optimism that greener pastures could be found over the coming seasons.

Everton escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth, Abdoulaye Doucoure scoring a thumping strike to secure an invaluable, season-saving victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the campaign, and the requisite moves to veer away from danger must now be made.

Addressing the frontal problems is surely the first port of call for the former Burnley manager, with Neal Maupay scoring once all year since signing last summer and talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin spending yet another campaign riddled with injury issues.

And the answer could come in the form of Moussa Dembele, with Fabrizio Romano stating that the French talisman is attracting Dyche's attention this summer upon the expiry of his contract with Lyon.

The Merseyside outfit are certainly not alone in their pursuit, however, with Galatasaray and several affluent Saudi clubs all gunning for his signature - but the allure of the Premier League and the role of offensive focal point could well sway the odds in the Blues' favour.

Should Everton sign Moussa Dembele?

Despite not enjoying the most auspicious of terms with his French Ligue 1 outfit, Dembele boasts an impressive goal record throughout his career and there is no reason why he cannot rekindle his prolific edge on Merseyside.

Still only 26-years-old, the Frenchman has posted 70 goals and 19 assists from 172 appearances with Les Gones, previously hailed as "unplayable" by former Celtic teammate Leigh Griffiths.

The £53k-per-week ace only scored three goals this year, starting in the league only eight times, but plundered 21, 15, and 16-goal returns over three of his past four Ligue 1 seasons - certainly unplayable numbers - and remains a fierce forward yearning for a fresh start.

Once dubbed an "exceptional" talent by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, the former France U21 international could look to replicate the success of his compatriot Amadou Onana in joining the club from Ligue 1 and glittering with his performances.

Signing for £33m from Lille one year ago, the 21-year-old midfielder has been "superb" - as stated by Richard Buxton - on English shores despite his club's woes.

Indeed, he averaged 2.4 tackles and 1.1 interceptions in the Premier League, as per Sofascore, impressing so much that he is now earning £55m interest from the likes of Chelsea. Such a successful transfer from France could well provide Dembele with the iron-clad assurance he needs to be a free-firing success with the Toffees.

With a license to forge a prominent attacking role in Dyche's team, Dembele could become a "scoring machine" once again, as he was once called by L'Equipe's Bertrand Latour, and emulate the success of his countryman Onana in entering the fold at Goodison Park and flourishing.