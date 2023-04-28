Everton have been handed a boost after learning that Lyon striker and Toffees transfer target Moussa Dembele is set to become a free agent in the summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Dembele to Everton?

The Toffees failed to sign a single new player in January, and despite any deals failing to materialise, they were credited with a strong interest in 26-year-old Dembele. They reportedly made an enquiry about the former Celtic goalscorer at the start of the New Year, and Sean Dyche has now been given the perfect second chance to bring him to the Premier League.

The Frenchman will be out of contract at the end of the season and his future is uncertain having fallen significantly out of favour under Laurent Blanc, making just eight starts in Ligue 1 this season, meaning that both parties could be tempted to go their separate ways.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Pete O’Rourke claimed that the forward would be a “real option” for the Merseyside outfit should they be able to retain their top-flight status, and should that be the case, they might now be able to acquire his services for nothing.

According to Olympique et Lyonnais (via Sport Witness), Dembele will “no longer” be at Lyon beyond the summer as there is “no renewal in sight”, in which case he would become a free agent on the market. Everton, alongside Aston Villa, were both “trying to sign” the £52k-per-week gem in January, as the two clubs “came for information”, but whether they would be successful in their second attempt should they come forward again yet remains to be seen.

Would Dembele be a good signing for Everton?

Dembele will already be used to playing in England having previously had a spell at Fulham so could quickly adapt to life, and having been hailed “exceptional” by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, it would be a massive coup for the board should they be able to convince him to join Everton.

The Adidas-sponsored star has a remarkable 199 goal contributions (152 goals and 47 assists) to his name in 352 appearances throughout his career and despite receiving limited game time this season, has recorded 28 shots which, is the fifth-highest in his squad.

The Champions and Europa League participant, who is naturally a centre-forward but has also once operated as a second striker, additionally knows what it takes to be successful having won ten senior trophies since bursting onto the scene, so could bring a much-needed winning mentality to the squad at Goodison Park.