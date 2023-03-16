There is no hiding away from the fact that Everton are in real danger of dropping out of the Premier League and their woes in front of goal have played a signifcant role in their struggles this season.

The Toffees are currently 15th in the table and one point above the relegation zone, having played one more game than all the teams below them, and their top scorer in the division is Demarai Gray with four, while Dwight McNeil (three) is the only other player with more than one goal.

Sean Dyche is in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer and Everton have had their fair share of lethal number nines over the years - from Wayne Rooney to Romelu Lukaku.

One centre-forward who had mixed success at the club was Yakubu as manager David Moyes had a howler with the inconsistent finisher.

What happened to Yakubu?

He scored 15 Premier League goals for the side in 2007/08 after joining from Middlesbrough for £11.25m and looked set for an excellent career at Goodison Park.

After his superb start to life on Merseyside, the towering centre-forward struggled to replicate his performances over the next three top-flight campaigns - failing to score more than five league goals in any of them.

Although, the dynamo did produce five goals and four assists in 25 Premier League appearances in 2009/10, which was a solid return from the attacker.

His struggles in 2010/11 - scoring once in 14 league matches - led to a loan move to Championship side Leicester and the marksman found his feet again with 11 goals and five assists in 20 games.

However, then-boss Moyes did not offer the machine a chance to kickstart his Toffees career and, instead, sold him to rivals Blackburn Rovers for a fee of just £1.5m.

Yakubu, who writer Michael Oti Adjei hailed as "clinical", quickly proved that his loan spell with the Foxes was exactly what he needed to get back to his best in the Premier League by racking up a stunning 17 goals in 30 matches in the top division in 2011/12.

His goals were, however, not enough to prevent Blackburn's relegation and their drop down to the Championship activated a clause in his contract that allowed Chinese club Guangzhou to snap him up.

The hulking attacker went on to score 25 goals in 45 games for his new club and this meant that the forward found the back of the net 43 times in 78 appearances in the three seasons following his exit from Goodison Park.

These impressive statistics show that Moyes certainly had a howler with the sale of Yakubu for a meagre £1.5m.