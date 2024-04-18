Everton have conducted some questionable business in the transfer market in recent years, signing multiple players who have failed to make any impact at the club.

Morgan Schneiderlin joined the Toffees from Manchester United for £24m before struggling to prove any sort of worth for his hefty fee, before departing the club for a minimal fee just a few years after his move to Merseyside.

The club spent more than £100m on new additions during the 2019/20 season, with players such as Alex Iwobi joining for around £35m.

However, the club also purchased another talent who had huge expectations upon his move to England, but he's failed to take the Premier League by storm, with his time at Everton tarnished by injuries.

Andre Gomes's stats at Everton

After joining the club for £22m from Barcelona during the summer of 2019, midfielder Andre Gomes was viewed as a player who could catapult the Toffees back into the European places.

He initially joined Everton back in 2018 on loan before a permanent deal was secured. However, Gomes has failed to live up to the early promise he showed in a Toffees shirt over his lengthy current five-year stay.

His time at Goodison Park has been scattered with injury issues, with the Portuguese midfielder on the receiving end of a Heung-min Son tackle which left him with a serious ankle injury in 2019.

Gomes' injury problems at Everton Season Injury Days missed Games missed 2019/20 Bruised ribs 32 6 2019/20 Ankle injury 109 19 2021/22 Calf injury 75 10 2023/24 Fitness issue 112 16 Stats via Transfermarkt

Gomes has only managed 11 appearances in all competitions for Sean Dyche's side this campaign, with the Toffees boss preferring the likes of James Garner and Idrissa Gueye ahead of the 30-year-old.

The midfielder has managed to feature 111 times for Everton since he arrived on Merseyside, but with his injury record coupled with his contract which expires at the end of the season, the club may need to brutally get rid of the Portuguese playmaker to raise needed funds.

Andre Gomes' current market value

After joining the club permanently, the midfielder signed a contract worth £112k-per-week, as per Spotrac, making him the club's third-highest earner behind Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jordan Pickford.

However, his lack of game time has seen the 30-year-old's market value rapidly decline, with Gomes now only valued at £4.2m, as per CIES Football Observatory - a figure that is lower than teammate James Tarkowski, who is valued at £8.5m.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

That truly does put it into perspective considering that Tarkowksi is actually older, at 31, and was snapped up on a free from Burnley in 2022, in contrast to the £22m dished out on Gomes.

It's a real shame to see a player who had a lot of talent fade away, with injuries the main cause of the latter man's downfall at Goodison Park.

Despite his troubles, football is a ruthless industry and given the club's precarious position with the Premier League's strict PSR and FFP rules, Dyche needs to make the brutal decision to part ways with the Portuguese midfielder at the end of the campaign.

His weekly wage would see the club save £6.2m each year, a figure that simply can't be turned down given the Toffees' battle to comply with the PSR rules in the future.