There might be a brooding cloud of uncertainty lingering over Everton football club but the transfer dealings of recent weeks have been nothing but promising, with two deals finalised and a third on the cusp of completion.

Having sold Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey to Aston Villa and Atalanta respectively, the Toffees have reached compliance with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, though technical director Kevin Thelwell will undoubtedly be expecting further outgoing transfer sagas to materialise over the next two months.

Everton exit news

The big one. Most of a Goodison Park persuasion would feel somewhat resigned to Jarrad Branthwaite's likely departure this summer, with Manchester City and Manchester United both eager to sign the towering England international.

The 22-year-old centre-back enjoyed a monstrous season under Sean Dyche and would fetch more than just a pretty penny, with Everton hoping to collect £75m for his sale.

Erik ten Hag's United have already seen a £35m offer laughed out of Merseyside, but Branthwaite would certainly be on his way if either suitor placed a bid that falls into that £75m ballpark.

Amadou Onana could also be on the move, with some of Europe's top outfits - including Barcelona - known to have a vested interest in the Belgium international. Should France defeat the Belgian nation in their Euro 2024 round of 16 clash on Monday evening, the Gunners may well accelerate their intrigue.

Perhaps though, there might be another star to cash in on, one whose departure might not be felt quite so keenly as that of Branthwaite and Onana.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a Toffees stalwart, but the centre-forward is certainly not expendable and could be ditched, for the right price, this summer.

Why Everton should sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton signed Calvert-Lewin from Sheffield United for just £1.5m in 2016, with the forward since going on to score 68 goals from 247 appearances for the club, hailed as a "high-level striker" by former boss Frank Lampard.

Calvert-Lewin: Everton Stats by Season (PL) Season Apps Starts Goals Assists 2023/24 32 26 7 2 2022/23 17 15 2 1 2021/22 17 15 5 2 2020/21 33 32 16 1 2019/20 36 30 13 1 2018/19 35 19 6 2 2017/18 32 18 4 5 2016/17 11 5 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Injuries, however, have been the sticking point for a "monster" of a goalscorer, as has been said in the past by talent scout Jacek Kulig. While he enjoyed a resurgent 2023/24 campaign, scoring four goals and supplying one assist across the final seven matches, the 27-year-old's fitness record has left plenty to be desired, and given the interest in his services, Everton might be wise to cash in.

Admittedly, it looks like his proposed transfer to Newcastle United is not going to happen, with Everton's £40m asking price scuppering negotiations.

The move would have seen Everton land Yankuba Minteh in return, but alas, the talented Gambian winger has now signed for divisional rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in a £30m deal.

Given that Calvert-Lewin is actually being valued at an even higher price than that of the teenage talent, who scored 11 goals and added six assists on loan at Feyenoord last term, surely Dyche and Thelwell must push to sell their striker this summer, especially with Armando Broja being lined up as a replacement.

Indeed, according to a recent update from GIVEMESPORT, Everton are a strong contender to sign the Albania international from Chelsea this summer, despite his middling 2023/24 campaign and price tag of £35m.

Broja, 22, is a technically sound and physically dominant striker who could finally rise to his potential with a starring role at Goodison, especially so if Calvert-Lewin were to be sold.

Hailed as an "animal" of a forward by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, the 6 foot 3 talisman would be a credit to Everton's first team, with the steely qualities to effectively replace Calvert-Lewin - who could be sold for a hefty profit, thus turning the transfer cannon toward an up-and-coming star for a smaller fee.