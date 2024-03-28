Everton's struggles with their finances over recent months have been well publicised, with the club struggling to meet the Premier League's rules following poor dealings in the market and the building of their new stadium.

After failing to comply with the Premier League's FFP rules, the club were handed a six-point deduction back in November. However, Toffees boss Sean Dyche has done a brilliant job in steering the club away from any immediate threat of relegation.

The former Burnley boss has had to work on a shoestring budget during his time at the club, with the Toffees focusing more on outgoings than incomings in recent times.

The financial problems behind the scenes at Goodison Park have seen the club allow the likes of Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon to leave, with the club needing to raise funds to avoid any further breaches.

However, the club should also look to offload another member of the first-team squad, with his weekly wage not reflecting his current importance to Dyche's side.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's stats at Everton

After joining the club from Sheffield United back in 2016, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin took time to settle into life at Goodison Park before making an impact over the next couple of years.

During his next two campaigns for the Toffees, the forward scored ten goals, with Calvert-Lewin catching the eye of multiple sides in the Premier League.

Arsenal were rumoured to be interested in signing the Englishman during the 2021/22 season, with Calvert-Lewin staying put with no official bids made by the Gunners.

However, given the striker's form and injury record since, the Toffees may wish that Arsenal had come in with an offer that could've tempted the club into a sale.

Over the last three seasons, the striker has only managed ten Premier League goals in his 58 outings, with Calvert-Lewin missing over half the games in 2021/22 and 2022/23 through injury.

Calvert-Lewin's injury history since 2020/21 Injury Games missed Days missed Broken cheekbone 4 25 Hamstring injury 3 89 Hamstring injury 6 32 Knee injury 8 46 Broken toe 32 125 Stats via Transfermarkt

The former Sheffield United man has missed multiple matches with a broken toe and various hamstring problems, with the forward struggling to maintain his fitness.

He's only managed three strikes in his 24 Premier League appearances this campaign, with the striker unable to reclaim his form from a few years ago.

How much Dominic Calvert-Lewin earns in 2024

Eight years on from his arrival at Goodison Park, the English forward now earns an astonishing £100k-per-week, with the 27-year-old currently the club's fourth-highest earner behind Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jordan Pickford and Andre Gomes.

His huge weekly wage sees him earn over six times more than promising youngster Jarrad Branthwaite, with the defender only earning £15k-per-week despite his brilliant campaign that has seen him earn his first senior England call-up in recent times.

Given his poor goalscoring form in recent times and his poor injury record, the club should look to part ways with Calvert-Lewin in the summer, with the club saving a potential £5.2m a year in wages.

The 6 foot 2 striker is out of contract in the summer of 2025, with this summer potentially the last opportunity for the Toffees to make any money from any sale of Calvert-Lewin.