Everton have struggled through the 2024/25 campaign and, having been dispatched by Manchester United to kickstart a spate of difficult December fixtures in the Premier League, wobble on the precipice.

Sean Dyche, in any case, teeters on the edge, his place in the manager's seat looking less certain by the week. While the Toffees displayed signs of life in the opening half-hour against the Red Devils, it is perhaps for that reason that Everton need to enforce change.

There are flashes of something... more, and in order to realise that potential, the Toffees might be wise to pounce on one of the potential replacements that have already been sounded out.

Everton eyeing Dyche replacements

At the end of November, TEAMtalk revealed that Everton had compiled a shortlist of managers to replace Dyche, should results fail to upswing before the new year.

With The Friedkin Group set to purchase majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the Merseyside outfit, change is going to be afoot, and though former Premier League managers Graham Potter and Maurizio Sarri are shortlisted, Everton should turn their attention toward up-and-coming Edin Terzic.

The 42-year-old left the Signal Iduna Park dugout at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and, having once served as Slaven Bilic's understudy at West Ham United, could bring fresh ideas back to the Premier League with an Everton side crying out for inspiration.

Why Edin Terzic would be the perfect fit

Terzic took Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final last season, and though the Yellow Wall performed admirably against Real Madrid, there's a certain inevitability about Los Blancos, who weathered a storm and struck to lift a record-extending 15th trophy.

Dortmund's Gio Reyna once gushed over the German's "high-intensity" brand of football, with his principal 4-3-3 formation sure to open up a new layer of ball-playing success for the Toffees too, spreading out midfield parts to ensure sweeping coverage of the middle of the park.

Dyche's Everton have claimed the paltriest possession average from any Premier League team this season, and though his counter-attacking style has had its benefits in the past, the dismal defensive display that was put in against Man United last weekend suggests that even his usual steely framework is splintering and teetering on collapse.

Premier League 2024/25: Least Average Possession Rank Club Position Possession 16th Bournemouth 13th 44.8% 16= Crystal Palace 17th 44.8% 18th Ipswich Town 19th 41.8% 19th Nott'm Forest 6th 41.7% 20th Everton 16th 40.9% Stats via FBref

Everton need energising, and Terzic could be the perfect man for the job, perhaps even able to use some of his Dortmund links to bring in up-and-coming talent from the Bundesliga to commence his prospective reign.

Known for building strong player-coach connections with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland, while also having worked under Jurgen Klopp in Dortmund's youth teams, it seems like a no-brainer, for he would turn Everton toward a more modern and exciting brand of football.

Ultimately, Dyche will be afforded more time, but with West Ham seemingly eyeing up their former assistant as Julen Lopetegui continues to struggle in east London, the Blues might want to act swiftly to finally give rise to a promising future.