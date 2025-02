Everton won't have spent long licking their wounds after being dumped out of the FA Cup by Bugbear opponents Bournemouth, for the Merseyside derby is merely one day away.

David Moyes has bigger fish to fry. Ending an overlong wait for a trophy will have been shelved somewhere in the Scottish manager's agenda, but the coming months of the current campaign must be used to safely avoid relegation from the Premier League and build a foundation for coming years of success.