Sean Dyche has actually succeeded in turning things around, at least in the short term. Of course, Everton are walking a long and treacherous road in the Premier League this season and must sustain their recent resilience.

Southampton might have secured victory last time out, claiming their first top-flight win of the term, but Everton showed spirit and saw resurgent striker Beto score a last-gasp equaliser, only to be chalked off for a marginal offside.

There goes the five-match unbeaten streak. But then again, the fact that Dyche constructed such a run bears testament to his character - and his acumen and tactics and tenacity.

He's not going to roll over and expose his front, will fight to bring the Toffees back to the fore as they seek to step into a brand new world under the financial influence of The Friedkin Group.

The mob's volume had risen several decibels after losing all four of the opening league games, and though Everton are now covering distance, there's sure to be plenty for TFG to sort out in 2025.

Where Everton need to improve under TFG

Friedkin purchased Farhad Moshiri's majority 94% stake in Everton back in September, closing an interminable period of uncertainty for one of the Premier League's proudest outfits.

There's plenty of work to dig into. Jarrad Branthwaite's future is bound to be a hot topic once again when the 2025 summer transfer window approaches: Manchester United have had a vested interest in the centre-back this year.

Addressing the full-back positions is also going to be one of the first ports of call. Ashley Young is as industrious as ever, but he's also 39 years old. Vitalii Mykolenko, conversely, is struggling, regressing from the promise once shown. Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson are fit again, but Coleman is also getting on and his partner has been routinely injured in recent years.

Everton do have enough depth to ensure success this season and create a platform for TFG to build upon. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's revival, for example, has played a focal role in the campaign.

However, the 27-year-old is very much at the core of the club's issues: he's out of contract next summer, with a resolution not forthcoming.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's contract conundrum

Calvert-Lewin has amassed 257 appearances for Everton over the years, across all competitions, and has notched 89 goal contributions for his efforts.

Calvert-Lewin: Everton Stats by Season (PL) Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 2024/25 10 (10) 2 1 2023/24 32 (26) 7 2 2022/23 17 (15) 2 1 2021/22 17 (15) 5 2 2020/21 33 (32) 16 1 2019/20 36 (30) 13 1 2018/19 35 (19) 6 2 2017/18 32 (18) 4 5 2016/17 11 (5) 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

It's a fine thing that Calvert-Lewin has recovered his fitness levels, but he's not doing enough at the front of Everton's ship, and when considering that he earns £100k per week and has a patchy history, it's perhaps the right time to cut ties.

TFG could do plenty with the funds freed up by the 11-cap England international's departure, and relevant chiefs will no doubt be emboldened by promising signs displayed by Beto - with Armando Broja an exciting, if yet untested, option too.

Who knows, but maybe Calvert-Lewin is suffering from having entered the twilight phase of his bumper Blues contract, encumbered by the growing noise of potential suitors and a barren spell that deepens with each passing fixture.

It's a credit to Dyche's system that Everton have found comparative success without the striker's scoring, indeed notching all three of his goal contributions this term during the four-game losing run that began the term.

Change is good, a natural part of football, and Calvert-Lewin might well be approaching the end of his time on Merseyside. He will be remembered fondly, a "monster" of a centre-forward on his day, as he was once declared by talent scout Jacek Kulig before setbacks gripped him in their vice.

Everton must enforce changes this summer but are surely rueing the decision not to have sold the Three Lions star this summer when lofty figures were touted.

Everton should have sold Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United boast one of the Premier League's finest strikers in Alexander Isak, who has been declared "world-class" by his manager Eddie Howe.

But with Callum Wilson out of contract next summer and William Osula not yet ready for so many minutes in the Premier League, they had earmarked Calvert-Lewin as the dream option to come in and play as the Swede's foil.

The Magpies' interest was strong, but there were understandable concerns looped around Calvert-Lewin's injury record, and thus efforts were held in abeyance when Everton put forth £40m demands, indeed deciding against returning as the summer market entered its later stage.

Everton must rue their inability to convince the Tynesiders to pay up, for Calvert-Lewin is now in the final part of his Everton career and has naturally seen his market value take a significant nosedive.

In fact, according to Football Transfers' player valuation model, the number nine is currently worth just £8m, which is probably thereabouts the figure that interested suitors would be interested in forking out if negotiations for a January acquisition were to take place.

Everton have clearly planned prudently by signing Broja, aware that Calvert-Lewin is into the late period of his Everton career, but since he's taking up major resources, not paying back the faith with commanding attacking performances and was on the cusp of departing for a £40m recoup in the summer, this must be frustrating for TFG, who could have done with the war chest.