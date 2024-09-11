Everton have desperately lacked the attacking presence in recent years, with the lack of a clinical option in forward areas halting the progress of Sean Dyche’s side.

The Toffees produced an excellent campaign last season, finishing 14 points clear of the relegation zone after being hit with a combined eight-point deduction for breaking the Premier League’s PSR rules.

However, despite the excellent turnaround, the forward line struggled for large parts of the season, registering just 40 goals in 38 games -

with the backline’s impressive record aiding the club’s attempts to secure survival against the odds.

As a result of the poor goalscoring form in 2023/24, Dyche and the hierarchy have tried to combat the issues with the additions of Iliman Ndiaye and Armando Broja - potentially putting the future of one player at risk.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s stats in 2023/24

After numerous years of constant injury issues, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin enjoyed a relatively strong 2023/24 campaign - featuring 32 times in the league - only missing six outings.

He was often the focal point for Dyche’s side, finishing the season as the club’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League, matching Abdoulaye Doucoure’s tally of seven goals in the league.

The addition of Broja could put Calvert-Lewin’s starting role at risk, with the Chelsea loanee needing valuable first-team minutes to regain his best form after a stop-start two years with injuries and unsuccessful loan spells.

The fanbase and Dyche will be hoping that the Albanian and Calvert-Lewin can work in tandem to improve the Toffees’ recent form which has seen them lose all three of their opening league outings in 2024/25.

However, they may have been better off keeping one star who was sold by the club five years ago.

Why Everton may have sold one star too early

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru was signed by former boss Ronald Koeman during the summer of 2017 - with high hopes of being a hit at Goodison Park after registering 25 goals in all competitions in the season prior.

However, he was immediately sent on loan to Anderlecht - achieving double figures once again - but after issues with a work permit, he was subsequently sold to Monaco in the summer of 2019 without making a single appearance for the Toffees.

Whilst the situation of his permit was far from ideal, it could’ve been resolved, with the now 27-year-old finding his goalscoring form once again in Saudi Arabia in recent years.

Henry Onyekuru's stats after leaving Everton in 2019 Season Games Goals Assists 2019/20 16 1 3 2020/21 19 5 4 2021/22 27 1 1 2022/23 30 8 3 2023/24 34 11 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

Last season, Onyekuru scored 11 goals in all competitions, outscoring current Everton ace Calvert-Lewin by three goals - albeit in a slightly lower-quality division.

However, it’s the Nigerian’s pace - which saw the one-time Galatasary man previously clocked as the fastest player in Turkey - and ability to find the back of the net that make him key, two qualities that Dyche’s side currently lack in the final third.

Given his recent goalscoring exploits, the club may have made a mistake in allowing the talent to leave Merseyside.

Whilst the club managed to make a profit on the transfer, Onyekuru would’ve thrived in the Premier League with his pace and power - potentially helping the club avoid their recent struggles in front of goal.