Everton aren't doing too badly in the Premier League, 16th after 11 matches, but with a gruelling run of fixtures forthcoming in December, there's every reason for fans to be somewhat concerned.

Everton's Remaining PL Fixtures 2024 Date Opponent Venue 23/11/24 Brentford Goodison Park 01/12/24 Man United Old Trafford 04/12/24 Wolves Molineux 07/12/24 Liverpool Goodison Park 14/12/24 Arsenal Emirates Stadium 22/12/24 Chelsea Goodison Park 26/12/24 Man City Etihad Stadium 29/12/24 Nott'm Forest Goodison Park

Sean Dyche's appointment was a good one at the midpoint of the 2022/23 season, replacing the beleaguered Frank Lampard, but now, Everton want to take firm-footed steps toward something more significant.

While there are some exciting individual parts at Goodison Park, the turgid style of play is evident, and more inspiration is needed - particularly in the centre of the park.

Everton's midfield issues

PSR hung on Everton's wall like a disquieting old portrait, beading its eyes into Dyche's every transfer play. The Toffees had been hit with an eight-point deduction for financial breaches in 2023/24 but managed to avoid the snapping maw of the relegation zone.

And comfortably at that. Praise for Dyche, whose pragmatic and steely style worked a treat in the conditions. Now though, with the club worried about standing still - or stepping backwards, perhaps - there's a growing sense that his belt will soon unbuckle in the driving seat.

There's a load of combativeness and grit within Everton's midfield, but a discernible lack of playmaking quality from the engine room.

Amadou Onana joined Aston Villa in a deal worth £50m, and Tim Iroegbunam and Orel Mangala moved to Goodison Park to patch over for the fresh hole. Both are talented players. However, neither have offered much in the way of creativity this term and have joined a fold lacking such strength anyway.

Has the midfield stepped up a gear? It doesn't seem so. Creativity is largely fashioned from set-plays, and owing much to the wand-like deliveries of Dwight McNeil.

Everton need more progression from open play, and they must rue the fact that they no longer have Alex Iwobi, who left for Fulham in 2023 but is undoubtedly blessed with a spark that is still missed on Merseyside.

Dyche must rue offloading Alex Iwobi

Last season, Everton played without Iwobi in the mix. Typically a winger, he was shaped into the role of a robust central midfielder during his final season at Goodison Park and it worked wonders, with the Nigeria international scoring twice and setting up nine further goals from a principally central role.

Sofascore record that Iwobi averaged 1.7 key passes per game that year and created eight big chances. It's worth noting that he was not the Blues' designated set-piece specialist that year.

His ball-playing skills have only improved for impressive Fulham this year. As per FBref, the 28-year-old ranks among the top 12% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the Premier League this season for passes attempted, the top 26% for shot-creating actions and the top 4% for progressive passes per 90, suggesting that he has exactly what is needed over in Dyche's squad.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

To be honest, given that Everton have already enjoyed the height of the dynamic midfielder's playmaking and energy, it's hardly as if he wouldn't have been able to make his mark within the team across the past 14 months.

Iwobi's ball-playing flair has been so eye-catching for the Cottagers this season that he's even outperforming everyone in the division for the most passes played into the penalty area in the Premier League this season. In fact, he's even outperforming every player in Europe's top five leagues in that regard.

That, indeed, includes the likes of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (21) and Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer (19) both of whom are first-rate goalscorers, but are endowed with a playmaking streak that has borne their outfits through adversity and into differing positions of power - the duo ranking second and third, respectively, in the Premier League for assists this season.

The devoted Everton faithful will be desperate to see their side make headway in the Premier League, but it's clear that more is needed to outstrip lower-half opponents and slot into the ascendency.