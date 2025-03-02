Since the arrival of David Moyes, Everton have been on a heavy upward trajectory, winning four of their last nine games, drawing three and only losing two.

This run includes a huge 3-2 victory over Tottenham and a blockbuster 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Moyes' side now find themselves 16th in the Premier League after 27 games played and have managed to extend their gap from the relegation zone to 15 points, now sitting closer to the European places than the dreaded drop.

Everton are still only averaging 40% possession (2nd lowest in the Premier League) and are only taking 11 shots per game (4th fewest in the league), so whilst Moyes has done a good job bringing more goals to the side, their overarching attacking numbers haven't massively improved.

Everton's attacking unit under David Moyes

So far this season, Everton have only scored 27 goals (the 4th fewest in the division) from 33.38 xG generated, underachieving their xG by -6.38.

Since Moyes took charge, the Toffees have scored 15 goals in their last nine games, clearly beginning to find some rhythm in the attacking third.

A large part of this turnaround is the emergence of Beto under Moyes, who has scored five Premier League goals in his last five Premier League games, becoming a vital part of the Toffees at