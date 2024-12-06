Everton fans were permitted to glance through the looking glass on Wednesday evening, glimpsing a level of attacking authority that has scarcely been on show under Sean Dyche in the Premier League.

While Wolverhampton Wanderers were put to the sword in a 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park, Everton fans will be concerned that the match was just an outlier.

After such uninspiring results across the majority of the 2024/25 campaign, fans will understandably be worried that the excellent win proves to be nothing more than a flash in the pan, though the weekend fixture against Liverpool at Goodison Park stands as an opportunity to take their campaign to another, exultant level.

It's an interesting hint of potential riches within this Toffees squad, but more is needed to cement attacking success. Change, for sure, is needed at number nine.

Everton need a new striker

Everton enjoyed a statement victory over Wolves, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin still failed to break his duck. The 27-year-old has now gone nine matches in the Premier League without a goal or an assist.

Admittedly, he showcased some of his qualities, winning five duels and holding up play neatly, but missed a great opportunity to score and looks like a shadow of the man who had been created into a "monster" under Carlo Ancelotti, as talent scout Jacek Kulig put it.

Armando Broja made his debut against Wolves, playing out the final few minutes. The Albania international has been sidelined with an injury after joining the Merseysiders on loan this summer. Everton have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the term.

Broja could be a solution in the years to come, but he's suffered injuries throughout his young career and must not be overworked. There's also Beto to consider. The hulking striker has enjoyed moments of promise this season but continues to play second fiddle under Dyche's wing, and perhaps lacks the bite needed for a regular starting berth in the Premier League.

In any case, the victory over Wolves eased the goalscoring woes considerably, but Everton still lack a steady stream of firepower.

Premier League 24/25 - Fewest Goals Scored Rank Team Goals 16. Nottingham Forest 16 17. Everton 14 18. Ipswich Town 13 19. Crystal Palace 12 20. Southampton 11 Stats via Premier League

It's a shame that they didn't realise the qualities of Moise Kean, who would go right into the starting line-up were he under Dyche's wing now.

Why Everton got rid of Moise Kean

Kean alighted in Merseyside with a weight of expectation back in 2019, signing from Juventus for a £25m fee. He was only 19 but had made an impression in his maiden days, scoring eight goals for the Old Lady and bagging twice over just three Italy caps.

With just four goals across 39 matches for Everton and a red card besides, Kean failed to make the grade but frankly suffered some stepping into a new country as a teenager, unable to find his feet and develop his confidence.

The whole ordeal was mitigated through Farhad Moshiri managing to engineer a £25m sale back to Juventus, meaning that the financial loss was alleviated considerably.

But Everton still failed to enjoy the quality of a talented young star who has since demonstrated that he does possess the skillset to thrive at the highest level. Further to that point, he still cost the Goodison Park side some £49k per week across the duration of his stay.

Even though the financial loss was minimised, it's frustrating to watch him thrive at present.

Moise Kean's performances in 2024/25

To put it succinctly: Kean has been one of the most potent forces in Europe this season, scoring 13 goals from 16 appearances across all competitions.

His sharp scoring sense has indeed made him one of Italy's most clinical forwards, Atalanta's Mateo Retegui the only player in the division to have scored more goals (12) than him thus far this season.

Last season, journalist Carlo Garganese commented that the Italian's "strength is scary" and that his "movement & dribbling has come on so much," albeit lacking in end product.

No longer. As per FBref, the 23-year-old ranks among the top 7% of centre-forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

His goalscoring successes have even pulled comparisons against some of Europe's finest marksmen, namely, Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen.

Haaland is one of the greatest goalscorers that the Premier League has ever seen, while Osimhen supercharged Napoli's Scudetto-winning season of 2022/23 and is now out on loan with Galatasaray after a transfer fiasco in the summer.

FBref indeed records the prolific pairing as among Kean's most statistically similar players, denoting the La Viola man's wonderful skillset.

Hailed for his "fearless" approach by new Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel, it's frustrating to think that Everton had such a talent in their brood, and failed to make the most of his budding talent.

One thing's for certain: neither Calvert-Lewin nor Beto carry even a semblance of the likes of Osimhen and Haaland in regard to their goalscoring threat right now. Had things been different, Kean truly could have proved to be their very own version.