Everton have fallen victim to a number of expensive misfires in the transfer market over recent years, especially under the topsy-turvy running of the club from higher up in the form of Farhad Moshiri.

Significant fees have been chucked around with little to no care attached, with Moise Kean joining the Toffees for an eye-watering £29m back in 2019, only for the Italian striker to go on to bag a paltry four goals playing in England.

The incomings of Jarrad Branthwaite and Dwight McNeil in recent times - to name a few - have at least shown that the Toffees can operate astutely, but there are far more blots than positives on Moshiri's CV, with this flop one that Everton fans will curse remembering.

Moshiri's costly Everton signing

Cenk Tosun goes down as another costly mistake on the end of Moshiri and Co, costing £27m to get in through the door back in 2018.

The Turkish striker would also join with a reputation for being a deadly finisher, one that he was expected to uphold in Merseyside as a new hero for Everton fans to cheer, having bagged a mightily impressive 20 goals from 33 league appearances during his final full season at Beskitas.

Despite initially impressing the Goodison Park masses with five strikes from 14 league games during the 2017/18 campaign, after joining mid-way through the campaign as a statement January acquisition, Tosun's goals would eventually dry up.

In total, the former Blues number 14 would only fire home 11 goals from 61 appearances, which resulted in football journalist Luke Gardener once describing Tosun as being "toothless" when Crystal Palace picked him up on loan in 2020.

The Turkish attacker has since relocated to familiar shores back in the Beskitas ranks, with a move to Super Lig giants Fenerbahce even coming his way this summer off the back of finding his shooting boots once more, but that hasn't stopped his transfer value from falling off a cliff compared to his previously flashy £27m price-tag.

Tosun's transfer value in 2024

It's fair to say Everton paid well over the odds for Tosun at the time, with his value now all the way down at a bleak £1.4m according to Transfermarkt.

Of course, the hit-and-miss forward is considerably older now at 33 years of age compared to his Everton stint, but he will feel equally shamed by how far his value has fallen since being regarded as a bumper buy for the Toffees.

Tosun's transfer value over the years Date Value October 2024 £1.4m June 2023 £2.6m June 2022 £1.6m March 2021 £5m April 2020 £10m December 2019 £12.5m January 2018 £27m Sourced by Transfermarkt

This fall in value hasn't just occurred overnight, however, with Tosun's price falling throughout his poor time playing in England, with his price plummeting from that much-talked-about £27m price-tag all the way down to £12.5m barely two years into his spell.

Now, the veteran marksman will be worried about the amount next to his name crashing even more playing in his native country, with Tosun experiencing a goalless start with Fenerbahce to date from five clashes.

Tosun did have some wretched luck with injuries during his lacklustre time in England, with the ex-Everton number 14 missing for 16 games during the 2021/22 season owing to a tendon rupture, but Frank Lampard wouldn't extend any sympathy towards the Toffees dud when he let him walk away in 2022.

Everton will just hope they don't fall victim to any more shockers like this when the transfer window reopens in January, as Sean Dyche aims to keep his troops afloat in the Premier League for another season.