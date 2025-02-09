Everton have had a fair few transfer howlers over the previous few years, both in terms of signings and outgoings.

Former owner Farhad Moshiri didn't enjoy the success that was predicated when he took over the Goodison Park side back in 2016.

Lavish amounts were spent on several players who failed to live up to expectations, while Everton began to slide further and further down the table.

The likes of Davy Klaassen, Andre Gomes, Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott offered little to no contributions as the Toffees struggled under a succession of managers during Moshiri's spell as majority shareholder.

Sean Dyche made a few decent signings during his spell in charge of the club, most notably Ashley Young and Iliman Ndiaye, who have both impressed this season.

Under David Moyes, the latter is emerging as one of the most important members of the first-team squad as they look to avoid a relegation scrap.

How much Everton paid for Iliman Ndiaye

Everton paid a fee in the region of £15m to sign Ndiaye from Marseille last summer, a fee which is beginning to look like a wonderful bargain indeed.

"Iliman is a player we have admired for a long time and we are delighted to bring a much sought-after player of his quality to Everton," said Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell after the player's arrival was announced.

"We think he will excite Evertonians and give our attack a different dimension."

He was pursued by Dyche following his performances for Marseille during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring four goals and chipping in with five assists as the club reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Not the most prolific, but considering the fee and the fact he is still only 24, Dyche clearly had a feeling he could shine on Merseyside.

Iliman Ndiaye has shone for Everton

Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil were the two players who prevented Everton from slipping into the bottom three during the first few months of the season.

The Englishman operated as a No 10, while Ndiaye played in his preferred position on the left wing, working well together.

However, since McNeil has been out injured, the former Marseille man has stepped up to take full responsibility, scoring in his previous three Premier League matches, including a vital goal against Brighton to secure a 1-0 win.

It isn't just his goals that are of huge benefit to the Toffees, as his overall displays have also been excellent.

In the top flight, the winger also created two big chances, averaging 0.7 key passes per game while succeeding with 2.5 dribbles per game, causing plenty of damage in the final third.

Furthermore, Ndiaye wins 50% of his total duels, while making 1.9 tackles, recovering 6.2 balls and making 0.7 interceptions per game, showcasing his defensive attributes, too.

This all-round game has clearly helped the Toffees create some breathing room between themselves and the drop zone.

However, might the club have performed even better if they had retained the services of a player who was sold by Dyche last summer?

Alex Iwobi, now at Fulham, is delivering some of the best football of his career under Marco Silva.

How much Everton sold Alex Iwobi for

During the summer of 2023, Dyche signed the likes of Beto and Youssef Chermiti on permanent deals, but it was evident that he would have to sell a player or two to balance the books.

Despite registering 10 goal contributions the season prior, Dyche decided to cash in on Nigeria international Iwobi that summer, knowing that he would be able to secure a decent fee for the midfielder.

Indeed, it was the Cottagers who came in with an offer worth around £22m, and he was on the move from Liverpool to west London.

It has since proved to be an inspiring one, as Iwobi has played a key part in Fulham's success in the top flight over the previous two seasons.

Alex Iwobi has outperformed Iliman Ndiaye this season

The midfielder scored six times and grabbed two assists last season for Fulham, which was a sign of things to come ahead of the current campaign.

Hailed as "exceptional" during his spell at Goodison Park, Iwobi is living up to this praise throughout 2024/25, shining for the Cottagers as they aim to secure a top-half finish in the Premier League.

Alex Iwobi's PL stats for Fulham Metric 2023/24 2024/25 Goals 5 7 Assists 2 3 Big chances created 5 7 Key passes per game 1.7 1.9 Ground duels won per game 2.7 3.4 Via Sofascore

He has already surpassed his goal tally from last term, netting seven times for the club across 24 top-flight matches, recording three assists along the way.

Ndiaye may have scored one more goal, but he has contributed zero assists for Everton.

Elsewhere, Iwobi has also created seven big chances while averaging 1.9 key passes per game - more than the four chances created and 0.7 key passes recorded by Ndiaye in the same period.

Iwobi has also registered 2.01 shots per 90 in the Premier League this season, while registering 4.37 shot-creating actions, 0.54 goal-creating actions and 618 touches in the final third throughout 2024/25.

Compare this to Ndiaye’s stats across the same period, and it becomes clear just how much better the Nigerian has been in the final third.

The Everton star has registered 1.17 shots per 90 along with recording 2.53 shot-creating actions, 0.17 goal-creating actions and 359 touches in the final third.