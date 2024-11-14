Over the last couple of years, Everton have managed to stabilise a sinking ship on the pitch, since the appointment of Sean Dyche back in January 2023.

The 53-year-old builds his side with the impetus of being solid defensively, often nicking the game with the odd goal after managing to shut out the opposition’s attackers.

James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite were two of the Toffees’ star performers in the Premier League last campaign, forming an impressive partnership that helped their defensive record tenfold.

They contributed to the tally of just 51 goals conceded in the 38 outings - with only the division’s top three of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City conceding fewer.

However, their attack has always been the part of their game that has prevented them from progressing, scoring just 40 times in 2023/24, with the same issue rearing its head once more this time around.

Everton’s attacking stats in the Premier League during 2024/25

Over the summer, the Everton hierarchy attempted to combat the club’s biggest issue in the final third, looking to add more firepower to Dyche’s side, subsequently allowing for improved results.

Iliman Ndiaye, Jesper Lindstrom and Armando Broja were all signed as a result, with the latter still yet to feature following his arrival due to his ongoing injury issues.

The trio, combined with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto and Dwight McNeil, offers a plethora of quality, forming a variety of combinations that should easily be of a mid-table Premier League side.

However, 11 matches into the new league season, the Toffees faithful are still yet to see the new look forward line click, posting a tally of just ten goals scored.

Dyche’s side have already failed to find the back of the net in five of the matches - which works out to a measly 45% of games they’ve played so far this campaign.

McNeil is currently the leading scorer within the first-team squad, netting three times in matches against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa - with his double against Oliver Glasner’s side claiming all three points for the first time in six attempts.

However, the Toffees wouldn’t find themselves in the current disarray they are in within the final third, had they kept hold of one star who’s found his shooting boots after leaving Goodison Park.

The former Everton ace who’s outscoring Salah

Striker Moise Kean arrived on Merseyside with huge expectations following his huge £25m move from Italian side Juventus during the summer of 2019.

However, his time in England was nothing short of a disaster, featuring for a total of just 39 matches, scoring on just four occasions - costing the club £6.25m every time he found the back of the net.

The then-youngster would be sent on multiple loans to PSG and back to former side Juve, before rejoining the Serie A side for the same fee that they forked out for him four years prior.

However, he’s now plying his trade for another Italian side in the form of Fiorentina, making a phenomenal start to life with his new outfit after his transfer early this summer.

The “world-class” 24-year-old, as dubbed by commentator Matteo Bonetti, has already registered 11 goals in all competitions since the start of the season, including a hat-trick against Hellas Verona last weekend.

His subsequent tally is higher than that of Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah, who’s notched ten since the appointment of Arne Slot during the off-season.

Serie A's top goalscorers in 2024/25 so far Player Tally 1) Mateo Retegui 11 2) Moise Kean 8 3) Marcus Thuram 7 4) Ademola Lookman 6 = Dušan Vlahović 6 5) Láutaro Martínez 5 Stats via FotMob

Kean’s league tally of eight goals is only two fewer than the entirety of Dyche’s current side put together - further highlighting his impressive form away from Merseyside.

Given the fact he was only 19 upon his big-money transfer to Goodison, more leeway should’ve been handed his way, handing him more time to settle into life in England.

However, the Italian international - who now has a peak value of around €54m (£45m), according to CIES Football Observatory - has proven that he’s still capable of producing the goods at the top level, with the Toffees undoubtedly ruing their decision to allow him to leave.