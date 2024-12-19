Everton's battling 0-0 draw at the Emirates moved them three points clear of Ipswich Town in the Premier League table, boosting their chances of avoiding the drop.

The 0-0 draw at Arsenal showcased the Toffees' defensive resilience and fans are hoping the result could provide a platform to pick up more points over the upcoming festive fixtures.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was outstanding against Arsenal, making several high-quality saves, and defenders Vitaliy Mykolenko and James Tarkowski also rated highly, particularly by the Liverpool Echo who handed them 8/10 player ratings.

However, it was yet another blank in the forward areas and with just 14 goals all season, Everton are the second-lowest scorers in the league. Sean Dyche's men have scored just 0.93 goals per game and failed to hit the target in 53% of their matches.

With the future of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin still uncertain, it seems that Dyche may have a decision to make about another of his strikers currently misfiring.

Everton striker could head to Italy

Former Champions League winners Inter Milan sit just three points off of Serie A leaders Atalanta having played a game less. Scoring goals has been no problem for the side from the San Siro having notched 40 goals already with striker Marcus Thuram grabbing 11 of them.

Inter are also going well in Europe and currently sit in sixth position in the Champions League table looking to wrap up automatic qualification for the last 16 in their final two games.

However, with backup striker Marko Arnautovic unhappy at the lack of first-team opportunities, Reports from Italy are claiming that Inter Milan are interested in bringing Everton striker Beto back to Italy.

The £26m signing has hardly set the world alight at Goodison Park and the move would come as a surprise to many given that Beto has just one goal in nine appearances this season.

However, Inter may see Beto's time in Italy as more of a marker as to what he could bring to their side, with the Guinea striker scoring 22 goals in 65 appearances for Udinese between 2021 and 2024 before his move to the Toffees.

Why Everton must consider selling Beto

With Everton's other striker option Calvert-Lewin stalling over a new contract that subsequently runs out in the summer, it seems inevitable that Dyche will lose an attacking option in the upcoming transfer window.

However, with the interest coming from Italy in Beto, Dyche may decide that it is now the England forward that he decides to keep and statistics show that would be a wise move for the Everton boss.

Beto v Dominic Calvert-Lewin season 24/25 Stats (per 90) Beto Calvert-Lewin Goals 1 2 Shots 10 34 Shots on target 30% 41.2% XG 1.6 4.4 Pass completion 47.6% 61.4% Aerial duels won 44% 48.2% Stats via FBref

Despite not having his most prolific season in terms of goals, Calvert-Lewin has shown that he is the better forward - especially in a Sean Dyche that likes to play direct. The England forward has had more shots and a higher shots-on-target percentage this season whilst showing he has the better all-round game too.

Calvert-Lewin has a higher pass completion than Beto and most importantly in this Everton side, the former leads the way in aerial duels won, something that Dyche holds key in his front man.

Whilst more firepower is certainly needed in the transfer market, it seems that Dyche would be advised to try and recoup as much of the £26m paid for Beto as possible should Inter Milan's interest become more concrete. The money could then be used to negotiate with Calvert-Lewin or delve into the striker market.

Whatever the Everton boss decides, he knows that this decision could have a huge impact on his side's survival hopes this season.