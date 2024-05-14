Last week, Everton dropped their appeal over their two-point deduction for breaching financial rules, compounding an earlier ten-point penalty - cut to six points following an appeal - that plunged their season into a concerning quagmire.

The fact that Everton, who had spent the previous two campaigns embroiled in relegation battles, have tread above murky water with relative comfort despite this slash of gains in the Premier League bears testament to Sean Dyche's managerial might, instilling discipline and determination to great effect.

It hasn't been a smooth ride but the Toffees have navigated through treacherous conditions to record a 40-point season despite this setback, currently riding a five-match unbeaten streak containing four victories.

The most recent 1-0 win over relegated Sheffield United saw Abdoulaye Doucoure nod Dominic Calvert-Lewin's delivery into the back of the net, scoring Everton's final goal at Goodison Park for the second season running, volleying into the net to keep his side in the Premier League against Bournemouth one year ago.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's season in numbers

Doucoure has been a prominent and important member of the Everton team since signing from Watford in a £20m deal in 2020, scoring 17 goals and adding 11 assists across 129 appearances.

This season, he has maintained the goal threat that makes him such an impressive weapon from the centre of the park, bagging seven goals and an assist across 31 Premier League matches.

The 31-year-old might be a tidy goalscorer but he is not bringing it all together this season and faces an uncertain summer ahead.

Everton: Top Scorers 23/24 Player Fixtures Goals Dominic Calvert-Lewin 37 8 Abdoulaye Doucoure 34 7 Beto 36 5 Jack Harrison 35 4 Stats via BBC Sport

As per Sofascore, the £130k-per-week ace is not proving to be the crispest in possession, completing only 78% of his passes, although he is maintaining a steady flow of creative support by averaging 1.1 key passes per game.

But Dyche's system calls for robust, rounded players to chug at full speed, and Doucoure is averaging just 0.7 dribbles, 1.4 tackles and 3.1 successful duels per match - the latter of which he is coming out on top only 35% of the time, hardly managing to assert his authority and maintain the combative sheen to the Blues brand.

Given that Doucoure is out of contract at the end of next term and has regressed from his impressive early-season performances, Farhad Moshiri might be wise to cash in while he can and recoup some of that hefty outlay.

The club would hope to replace the Mali international with a seasoned star but the current financial concerns could force Dyche to look inwards, and with Lewis Warrington pushing for a regular role in the senior squad, Everton might just find the perfect replacement.

Lewis Warrington could be the dream Doucoure heir

Everyone loves a homegrown star, and Everton have been treated to some beauties throughout the years. Jarrad Branthwaite is the current phenom to have emerged after cutting his teeth at Finch Farm but Warrington, aged 21, might now be ready to take the next step in his development.

The versatile midfielder was introduced at the late stage as Everton defeated the Blades after making his debut in the EFL Cup against Fleetwood Town early on last year - then signing for the Cod Army on loan for the 2022/23 campaign, leading former Everton boss Frank Lampard to dub him an "incredible young professional".

Having earned a place on the substitutes bench several times before in the English top flight, Warrington is now a fully-fledged Premier League player and will hope for another chance to impress against Arsenal on the final day of the campaign to continue his rise.

It's an early stage but Dyche is clearly a fan, saying after the recent win: “He’s been terrific. He is a young player, he trains so well, so hard, gives his lot, has got a brilliant attitude and it was nice to just get him on. Even though it was only for a few moments, it was nice to get him on.”

Describing their rising star, Everton's official account wrote this of Warrington's skill set: 'A gifted all-round midfielder, he boasts impressive energy, and expansive passing range and eye for goal.'

These nicely spread qualities would make for a fantastic heir for an experienced and multi-faceted pro such as Doucoure, with the 21-year-old able to play across the central midfield and even winding up at left wing while on loan with Plymouth Argyle earlier in the season.

Sure, he typically plays a deeper, more industrious role but Warrington completed 82% of his passes and created two big chances for his teammates in the 4-2 Carabao Cup defeat against Crystal Palace, evidencing his ability to throw down with the country's big hitters.

If he can impress during pre-season, there's every chance that Dyche will promote the Birkenhead-born ace to a full-time role in the first team, especially if Doucoure does depart.

Everton: Top Earners 23/24 # Player Salary 1. Abdoulaye Doucoure £130k-per-week 2. Jordan Pickford £125k-per-week 3. Andre Gomes £112k-per-week 4. Dele Alli £100k-per-week 4. James Tarkowski £100k-per-week 4. Amadou Onana £100k-per-week 4. Dominic Calvert-Lewin £100k-per-week Sourced via Capology

Doucoure's weekly salary, referenced as £130k per week earlier, accentuates the need for change - no fellow Toffee takes home a weightier coin purse than he.

And though he has his attributes, Doucoure ranks within the bottom 20% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, passes attempted, tackles, interceptions, clearances and blocks per 90, as per FBref.

It makes sense to cash in this summer while recouped funds are still a possibility for Everton, who have demonstrated grit and guile this season but must shift the right cogs around over the coming months to ensure that Dyche's project can continue to grow.