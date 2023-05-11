Everton have found themselves in a precarious position in the Premier League once again with another relegation battle on their hands this season and Farhad Moshiri is seemingly paying for his mistakes.

Since becoming the majority stakeholder of the club back in February 2016, Moshiri has splashed the cash with over £600m spent on transfers in a reckless recruitment drive to satisfy seven permanent managers that have left the Toffees with nothing more than financial troubles and relegation scraps at the bottom of the top flight table.

The Goodison Park faithful would have been hopeful that after a few poor choices the powerbrokers would have learned their lesson, but even after a real threat of relegation last term, the club have continued to make all the wrong decisions with the signing of Neal Maupay, the latest poor decision by the club.

It was reported back in March that Everton are already open to the idea of selling the striker after failing to make an impact at the club with just one goal scored since his £15m move from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer.

How much is Neal Maupay worth?

The Toffees have struggled to score enough goals to compete in the Premier League this season, especially since the departure of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin's ongoing injury issues over the last 18 months.

In fact, Everton have scored the second-fewest number of goals in the entire top flight, which has been a huge contributor to their relegation fight, with Maupay struggling to get into good form in front of goal to help save their campaign.

Over 25 league appearances, the 26-year-old Frenchman has been "wasteful" - as per writer Tom Childs - having only scored once and registered no assists.

His seven big chances missed are an indication of just how poor he's been, averaging just 0.6 shots on target, 0.2 successful dribbles and 12.6 touches per game to boot.

As a result, Maupay is the fourth worst-rated player in the entire squad - as per Sofascore - proving that the player has been a passenger throughout Everton's plight this season and another transfer disaster for Moshiri.

In that regard, there have been plenty in Maupay's position throughout the years, whether it be Sandro Ramirez, who found the net just four times, or the enigmatic Cenk Tosun.

However, despite the latter's slim involvement throughout his time at Goodison, he still produced more than the French flop.

Indeed, while Maupay has the solitary goal involvement for Everton, Tosun scored 11 goals and registered six assists for the club in 61 outings.

The former's lack of effort in the final third has unsurprisingly adversely affected his market value, with CIES Football Observatory detailing that he is now worth just €5m (£4m), which is 70% less than the club paid for him less than a year ago.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Everton should offload the striker in the summer should they receive offers to recoup even the smallest amount of the money they have invested.