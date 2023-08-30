Everton forward Neal Maupay is likely to secure a move away from the club this summer, but there are another two first-team players that could also be heading for the exit door.

How much was Neal Maupay sold for?

Last summer, Maupay arrived on Merseyside from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion for a reported €11.8m (£10.1m), but it’s fair to say that his debut season didn’t go as well as hoped having been handed just 11 starts in the top-flight under Sean Dyche.

The Frenchman’s contract isn’t set to expire for another two years, but he will know that he’ll have to complete a move elsewhere should he want to receive more regular game time moving forward, and should he depart, he could already have a potential suitor waiting for him.

Serie A side Salernitana have reportedly been plotting a swoop for the 27-year-old during the ongoing window, and it could make sense for him to depart considering the improved options that the boss now has in the building following some fresh arrivals.

The Toffees have signed Udinese and Sporting CP strikers Beto and Youssef Chermiti, as per Transfermarkt, so with those two bolstering the attacking ranks alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the current centre-forward may not be able to get a look in over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

Is Neal Maupay leaving Everton?

According to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre, Everton supporters “could see movement” surrounding Maupay before Friday’s transfer deadline, but he’s not the only one that’s being heavily linked with a departure.

Alex Iwobi is reportedly “in talks” to join Fulham, whilst chiefs targeting a move for Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana means that Demarai Gray “can go” as well.

Since putting pen to paper at Everton, Maupay has only scored one goal and provided the same number of assists in 31 appearances, form which has seen him slammed “not good enough” by transfer expert Dean Jones, so sanctioning the striker’s sale could be completely the right decision at Goodison Park.

The Versailles native also last season ranked as Dyche’s 17th worst-performing offensive player out of 28 squad members, alongside listing 22nd overall, via WhoScored, which shows just how little of a positive impact he makes when he is given the rare opportunity to show what he’s capable of.

The P&P Sport Management client, who is sponsored by Puma, is additionally pocketing £50k-per-week which is an awful lot for the club to be paying someone who now appears to be nothing more than a bit-part player, so you could argue that he needs to be removed from the books where his salary can then be used to generate possible funds for new signings in the future.

The Toffees will no doubt be disappointed that Maupay’s spell hasn’t been as effective or gone as well as they would have liked, but at this stage, it may well be best for both parties if he was able to find a new home in the final couple of days of the window.