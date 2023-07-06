Everton are one of the teams that currently in the running to land Allan Saint-Maximin on a deal this summer, according to a report from 90Min.

How many goals has Allan Saint-Maximin scored for Newcastle?

The 26-year-old has been with Newcastle for the last four seasons and has regularly produced the goods in front of goal for the Toon. He burst onto the scene back in 2019/20 and became an immediate first-team player, featuring on 26 occasions for them in the Premier League and bagging three goals with four assists.

He matched those totals a campaign later too, despite having less minutes on the field. With the club making gradual improvement, he then featured 35 times - his highest amount since his move to St James' Park - and rewarded Newcastle for their faith by hitting a double-digit amount of goal contributions for the first time (five goals and five assists).

In 2022/23 though, he struggled to maintain his place in the team and as the Toon fought for European football, Saint-Maximin's tally tailed off as well. He started just 12 league games and produced only one goal for the club, although he still managed five assists.

However, it led to his worst ever total in a Newcastle shirt and he could now be on the chopping block given Eddie Howe's penchant for playing either Alexander Isak or Joelinton in that left-wing role at St. James' Park.

Are Everton signing Allan Saint-Maximin?

It's led to suggestions that he could now be sold off this summer, with the Frenchman having fallen down the pecking order. According to a report from 90Min, there is certainly interest in his services and one of the clubs that is in the race to sign him is Everton.

The Toffees have "checked on" the situation of the winger and could therefore make a move if they think it is feasible to do so this summer window. However, they aren't the only club that seemingly want to try and sign him.

Crystal Palace also have an interest in keeping him in the top flight, whilst AC Milan could offer to take him to Italy. Most recently too, there is now an offer from Saudi Arabia on the table - so the player may have some decision making to do when it comes to selecting whether to stay with Newcastle or to head to a new team this window.

He clearly has talent in his locker when he gets on form too, with football journalist Josh Bunting stating that Saint-Maximin is "intelligent" and is "so good" at finding "pockets of space" while scout Jacek Kulig calls his dribbling "unstoppable".

It shows that the Frenchman is a winger who is not only excellent in one on one situation but also has the composure to pick a pass at the end of it. If Everton did seal a deal for the 26-year-old then, it would be a real boost to their forward line next season and certainly get the crowd off their feet at Goodison Park.