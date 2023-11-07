Everton's takeover saga continues to rumble on with no end in sight, and a new update from journalist Paul Brown could raise eyebrows amongst supporters at Goodison Park.

Talk of a potential takeover has dominated the headlines on the blue half of Merseyside of late, with the situation somewhat overshadowing what the Blues are doing on the pitch, as they look to steer themselves away from the Premier League relegation zone this season.

As it stands, 777 Partners are the front-runners to come in and bring an end to the Farhad Moshiri era at Everton, which is something that many supporters want to see happen, following a turbulent reign in charge that has led to protests outside the stadium and during matches in 2023.

There are concerns over whether 777 are the right people to come in, however, with doubts over their finances, and it is making for a murky situation at the club that feels a long way from ending. Another update has now emerged - one that sheds further light on whether 777 will be the people to lead the Blues forward ahead of move to Bramley Moore Dock at the end of the season.

Less than 50% chance of Everton takeover

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown assessed Everton's chances of being taken over by 777 Partners, saying that former Arsenal chairman David Dein knows those involved in the talks well, but it looks lower than a 50% chance of happening at the moment:

"He (Dein) is at least someone who knows all of the people involved, and they think will be able to pave the way for the takeover to be approved.

"I think it is still fraught with difficulty for them and I think their finances and being able to provide the right documentation for the regulatory bodies to get this signed off is a problem for various reasons. So I think it's still up in the air and I've been told that the chances are less than 50/50 of it going through at the moment."

This is an update that will once again likely cause frustration among the Everton fanbase, with the saga feeling never ending at this point, when a smooth transition from Moshiri to a new owner would be far more ideal.

It is vital that a takeover is completed in time for the January transfer window, potentially generating more funds for Sean Dyche to spend on new signings at that point, and it is important for the general feel-good factor of the club, bringing a stability to proceedings in the process.

The longer this goes on, the harder it is going to be for Dyche and his players to simply focus on getting positive results, and similarly, supporters are going to games with a negative mindset at times because of the unresolved issues higher up.

Whatever happens, Moshiri's time as owner needs to come to an end, and whoever comes in to replace him must tick every box, rather than a gamble which could potentially put Everton in even more financial strife.