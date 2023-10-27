Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant update over the future of an "unbelievable" Everton player, with his future now looking far clearer.

Everton transfer news

The Blues are in need of making further signings in the coming transfer windows, with early evidence this season suggesting that another Premier League relegation battle could be on the cards.

Some impressive names were brought in during the summer, with Jack Harrison perhaps looking the pick of the bunch now he's fit, but it still looks like a squad that lacks the desired quality to jump significantly up the league table as the campaign goes on.

Numerous players have been linked with a move to Everton in recent times, with Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips one individual who has been tipped to come in once January arrives. The 27-year-old is seemingly not wanted by Pep Guardiola, and with Euro 2024 around the corner, he will want as much football as possible in order to feature prominently for England at the tournament.

Someone with Phillips' quality is exactly what is needed at Goodison Park, and the hope is that the club's takeover goes through before the winter window opens, in order to potentially have more funds available to make signings at that point.

While new faces are clearly important, it is also essential that Everton's most influential players are retained instead of sold, and a huge update has emerged over one such individual.

Doucoure set to sign new Everton contract

Taking to X on Thursday evening, Romano dropped massive news regarding Abdoulaye Doucoure's Everton future, saying he is on the verge of signing a new deal Everton - one that would potentially end up keeping him at the club until the summer of 2026:

"EXCL: Abdoulaye Doucouré, set to sign new deal at Everton very soon. Understand agreement’s on the verge of being sealed over new contract until June 2025. Option until June 2026 will be included. Deal at final stages, set to be completed."

This would arguably be as important as any new signing for Everton, with Doucoure one of the standout players in recent years, providing energy, heart and quality in the middle of the park.

It was of course his goal against Bournemouth on the final day of last season that kept the Blues in the Premier League, and Doucoure's stats have been good again so far in 2023/24, with three goals coming his way in nine league outings.

Abdoulaye Doucoure strengths Abdoulaye Doucoure weaknesses Strong defensively Discipline Covers ground Passing Steady end product

Someone who rates the 30-year-old highly as a player is Sky Sports pundit and former Everton boyhood fan Jamie Carragher, who said of him after the Bournemouth strike:

"Unbelievable goal. He's had a huge influence on the team since he's come back into the team under Sean Dyche."

At 30, Doucoure isn't getting any younger, but to keep hold of him until 2025 is fantastic news for Sean Dyche, as is having the option to extend his stay for 12 more months at that point.