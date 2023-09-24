Everton's midfield could be an area of the pitch that needs strengthening, and a fresh claim from reliable journalist Alan Nixon suggests a new signing could arrive there in the near future, with scout Steve Davis watching one player.

Will Everton sign new midfielders?

The Blues had a productive summer transfer window overall, bringing in some much-needed quality at a time when various positions needed depth added. It was in attack that the biggest progress was made, with the likes of Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison all coming in.

While Everton made an extremely poor start to the season, losing all three home Premier League matches to date in 2023/24, Saturday's impressive 3-1 win away to Brentford suggests that a massive corner has been turned.

That being said, this is still a squad that could do with a lot more talent in it moving forward, and their midfield is arguably a little one-dimensional at the moment, with too many similar players there, from Idrissa Gueye to Amadou Onana. That's not to say that they aren't important and influential players, but bringing in someone else with a little more attacking thrust could be ideal.

January will be the next opportunity for Everton to make new signings, and it looks as though they have lined up one target already, according to a new update.

Which midfielder are Everton interested in?

According to Nixon on Patreon [via The 72], the Blues are "keeping up the checks" on Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, ahead of a potential move for him. Davis, who is a scout at Goodison Park, is believed to have watched him in action, in order to get a better idea of the qualities he could bring in a first move by the Toffees.

The 19-year-old has featured in all eight of his side's Championship matches so far this season, starting seven of them, and becoming a key man despite still being such a young player.

Wharton may not be a household name, or necessarily someone who would come to Everton and go straight in as a regular starter, but he is an exciting homegrown starlet who could have a big future ahead of him.

To have already appeared 25 times in the Championship at his age says a lot about his potential - he has scored and assisted twice apiece in the competition - and he is also a six-time capped England Under-19 international, further outlining his talent. He has been lauded by Blackburn youth team coach Ryan Kidd in the past, with the 51-year-old once saying he doesn't appear to have a weak foot and is technically very good.

"Adam's super strength is that he can land it on a sixpence to anyone with both feet. He's technically one of the best footballers I've ever worked with at Under-18s level, he really is. He knows there are other sides to his game that he needs to improve. I was really pleased with his work rate and endeavour but you see moments of class with Adam."

Planning for the long-term future and having top English hopefuls in their ranks is something that Everton should always strive for, so Wharton could be considered an exciting target who can mature into a real force, potentially at Goodison Park.