Things are finally starting to look up for Sean Dyche and Everton, who picked up their first home win of the Premier League season against Bournemouth on Saturday. It was a superb display from the Toffees, as they dismantled their opponents, easing to a 3-0 victory.

The win over Bournemouth eased some panic, but Dyche appears to have a keen eye on the January transfer window, in which he may hope to secure some much-needed reinforcements. Among those additions could be one particular Championship star, with reports suggesting that Everton are set to make a serious move.

Latest Everton transfer news...

During the summer, whilst the Toffees were limited in their spending due to Financial Fair Play concerns, they still managed to welcome the likes of Youssef Chermiti, Jack Harrison, Beto and Arnaut Danjuma in an attempt to steer clear of relegation trouble.

Following the recent investment of 777 Partners, too, Dyche could be handed a significant boost in funds, allowing the manager to splash the cash. With that said, reliable reporter Alan Nixon has issued an Adam Wharton transfer update, relayed by Goodison News, stating that Everton are long-term fans of the midfielder, and are set to make a serious move for the player's services in the new year.

The Merseyside club are reportedly not alone in their interest, however, with Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace also in the race to secure the Blackburn Rovers midfielder's signature. And if Wharton's current club, who are in the bottom half of the Championship, aren't in the mix for promotion come January, they could be forced to bid farewell to their youngster, according to Nixon.

How good is Adam Wharton?

At just 19 years of age, Wharton is a permanent fixture in the Blackburn Rovers side, starting in nine of their 10 Championship games so far this season and providing one assist. It comes as little surprise that he has earned such high praise, as a result, with Nixon previously labelling the midfielder as "outstanding" reporting Everton's initial interest:

Statistically speaking, Wharton has caugt the eye many at the heart of Blackburn's midfield, with his place in the top percentile of key areas making him a standout in the Championship, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Passes Per 90 Blocks Per 90 Interceptions Per 90 Adam Wharton 6.21 1.55 1.61

With that said, it's clear that if Everton can push on and secure Wharton's signature, then they may have themselves a player capable of impacting both their present and their future, but with potential competition from Newcastle and Brighton, both of who are currently in the Champions League and Europa League respectively, then a deal may be tricky.