Everton could submit an offer for an overseas forward during the transfer window in January, and a new report has revealed that his club are hoping they receive a bid from the Premier League.

Who did Everton sign this summer?

Over the summer, Sean Dyche’s side recruited five fresh faces in the form of Beto and Youssef Chermiti on a permanent basis, whilst Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison joined on loan, alongside Ashley Young who put pen to paper on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

Whilst that particular window has now closed, Toffees chiefs are already assessing their options in the market ahead of January where they have been linked with Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, as well as Manchester United’s Harry Maguire who could be allowed to leave on loan should his game time not improve.

Beside those, Sevilla’s Adnan Januzaj is the third player to have emerged as a target for the Merseyside outfit after Spanish reports credited them with an interest in the right-winger, and there has now been a fresh update regarding the club’s pursuit of the 28-year-old.

Are Everton signing Adnan Januzaj?

According to VamosMiSevilla (via Sport Witness), Everton tabling an offer for Januzaj would be a "real miracle" for Sevilla, who are hoping to receive money to help with their financial struggles in La Liga.

Jose Luis Mendilibar reportedly wants to keep his prized asset in the building, but having not played a single minute of football so far this season, it's clear that he's out of favour and low down in the pecking order to the point where he's not getting a look in.

The Toffees could at the very least make a loan proposal that would see them cover the attacker's wages, and having previously played for Manchester United, there's always a chance that he may want to return to the Premier League.

How many goals has Adnan Januzaj scored?

Since the start of his career, Januzaj has posted 89 contributions (42 goals and 47 assists) in 332 appearances, form which has seen him described as a “gifted footballer” by ESPN editor David Cartlidge, so whilst he’s not yet hit the ground running at Sevilla, he could still be a fantastic addition for Dyche should he sign on the dotted line at Everton.

Sponsored by Nike, the Belgium international is also a versatile operator having been deployed in an outstanding seven different positions since first bursting onto the scene, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so this is another attribute that the boss may well find attractive alongside how prolific he can be in the final third.

Furthermore, the £52k-per-week earner already knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured five senior trophies throughout his professional life, including the Premier League and the FA Cup titles, so he could be able to pass his winning mentality onto the rest of the squad who are already at Goodison Park, making this one to watch over the coming months.