Highlights Everton are considering signing a former Premier League ace, who is currently plying his trade in La Liga.

They could be a valuable addition to Everton's squad, providing depth and additional options in the attacking area of the pitch.

A loan move in January would be a low-risk opportunity for Everton to assess his performance, with the potential for a permanent switch if he impresses.

Everton may be eyeing up new signings ahead of the January transfer window, and they are keen on bringing in a former Premier League player, according to a fresh transfer update.

Will Everton make new signings in January?

The Blues knew how important the summer transfer window was for them, as they looked to kick on from another disappointing season in 2022/23. They narrowly escaped relegation to the Championship, and while their final-day win over Bournemouth was celebrated hugely, there was a feeling of relief more than anything.

Overall, Everton did some positive business during the summer, bolstering their squad and addressing the attacking area of the pitch, having been profligate in front of goal for too long. Beto is arguably the most exciting signing, arriving in a big-money deal from Udinese, but Youssef Chermiti is a young talent who could be a shrewd acquisition. Meanwhile, both Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma will hope to make an impact on loan from Leeds United and Villarreal respectively.

That being said, there is the opportunity for the Toffees to make further signings once the January window opens, allowing Sean Dyche to have even more options at his disposal between then and the end of the season. The current evidence suggests that they will need all the help possible, and a new update claims that an ex-Premier League player is being eyed up.

Which former Premier League player do Everton want?

According to a report from Spain [via Caught Offside], Everton are interested in former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj, who is currently plying his trade at Sevilla. The 28-year-old joined the La Liga side from Real Sociedad last year, but could exit fairly swiftly.

With playing time hard to come by at his current club, Dyche's side could offer him a way out in the near future as he looks to click his career back into gear, having been such a highly-rated young player during his United days. Granted, Januzaj's struggles in recent years mean that Everton fans may not be overly enamoured with this update, but he is clearly a footballer oozing natural ability, having once been described as representing United's "future" by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson.

Still only 28 years of age, the Belgian should be in and around the peak years of his career, and while it seems clear that he will never reach his previous potential at this point, he could be worth taking a punt on for Everton. This is still a 15-cap Belgium international and someone who has made a combined 209 appearances in the Premier League and La Liga, registering 42 goal contributions (20 goals and 22 assists) in those competitions - demonstrating genuine pedigree at the top level.

A loan move to Everton in January could make the most sense, making it less of a risk if he doesn't impress at Goodison Park, and Sevilla may happily sanction such a deal if they don't see him as an important player moving forward. If he shone for the Blues, a possible permanent switch could then be discussed at the end of the season.