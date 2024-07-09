Everton have reached an agreement over the signing of a "dynamic" player who wants to join the club, with reliable journalist Paul Joyce saying a £16m deal is in place and sharing details on the move on Tuesday morning.

Everton transfer news

The Blues have been linked with lots of possible new signings of late, one of which is Hull City youngster Jaden Philogene, who is fresh off the back of an impressive season at the Championship club. The 22-year-old scored 12 goals and chipped in with six assists in the competition in 2023/24, and is seen as a primary target for Sean Dyche.

Meanwhile, Lyon and Republic of Ireland centre-back Jake O'Brien has also been backed to seal a summer move to Everton, as the Merseysiders look to make up for the potential loss of Jarrad Branthwaite to Manchester United, in a deal that could easily go through this summer despite the recent low ball bids.

Former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is also being spoken about as an option for the Blues ahead of next season, possibly even coming in regardless of whether Branthwaite stays or not. With James Tarkowski now in his 30s, the Colombian could be viewed as a long-term successor and immediate added depth at the heart of the defence.

Hellas Verona full back/winger Jackson Tchatchoua is another rumoured option for Everton, as they look to bring in more attacking flair on top of the already-signed Iliman Ndiaye. A £7m offer could be enough to prise the 22-year-old away from the Serie A club.

"Dynamic" ace wants to join Everton

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, Joyce claimed that Everton have reached an agreement over the signing of Hull attacker Philogene, with a £16m move to Goodison Park close to being completed.

Perhaps more importantly however, the reporter reveals that those at Goodison Park believe the player wants to join the Toffees, which is a massive boost given there is still interest from the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace.

"Everton have an agreement in place with Hull City for Jaden Philogene. Bid in the region of £16m made as per others. Everton believe the player wants to join them. Competition from other clubs but Everton positive."

Philogene has the potential to be a fantastic signing for Everton, arriving as a gifted young player with his best years ahead of him, but also having the talent to hit the Premier League by storm from the off.

The Englishman's aforementioned numbers show that he is capable of providing end product at a good rate, and that could only go up another gear being surrounded by superior players than at Hull. Former manager at Stoke City, Michael O'Neill, has heaped praise on him in the past, saying: "(Philogene) is a good player, he’s getting sharp, he’s dynamic and he does a lot of work off the ball as well. The other thing we like about him is that he’s brave; he puts himself in dangerous situations."

Jaden Philogene's England stats Caps Goals England Under-21s 4 3 England Under-20s 4 0 England Under-19s 1 3

Granted, it may take a little time for the £9,000 per week youngster to adjust to the Premier League, but he has three goals in four caps for England's Under-21s and could be an instant hit, assuming the move is completed in the coming days.