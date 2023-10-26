To say that Everton have endured a tough few years in the Premier League would be an understatement. The Toffees are no longer a side likely to appear in the comforts of mid-table, or cause a shock by competing for the European places. Instead, they find themselves surviving through late-season heroics and hanging onto their top flight status by a thread.

The bad news just keeps coming, even away from the pitch, with Everton's financial fair play investigation potentially leading to a 12-point deduction, arguably handing Sean Dyche's side an impossible mountain to climb when it comes to avoiding the drop. Their financial issues have left them vulnerable to player sales, too, ahead of the January transfer window.

Everton's FFP breach could force player sales

Everton are being investigated for breaching FFP rules, and whilst details remain unknown, it is believed to be related to a tax issue connected to loans for Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore dock. If found guilty, the Premier League has recommended that the Merseyside club are deducted as many as 12 points.

Given their financial issues, Everton could be forced to sell some important stars, including Amadou Onana, who said recently during international duty with Belgium: "I’m not going to say that it [international duty] is my main source of motivation because I take very seriously the task that I have with Everton, namely, to help the club to survive.

"But I must admit that this change in atmosphere and finding a team with high-quality players changes the mood. Mentally, it does me a lot of good. That was my goal at the start of the season. But like I said I don’t have a crystal ball. I am not able to tell you what will happen in the future."

Journalist Paul Brown, speaking to GiveMeSport, then had this to say after hearing Onana's words: "Hopefully, his development continues at the club and they don't need to sell him. But I do think he's one of three or four players who could be targeted, I think, by other clubs, and I do think Everton are vulnerable to a sale. They would probably look at that and think if they can generate enough profit from the sale of someone like Onana, they might have to do it."

A 12-point deduction would be disastrous enough for Everton, but if they lost certain players on top of that, then avoiding relegation may turn into nothing more than a pipe dream for Dyche and co.

Amadou Onana - Everton's best midfielder?

Onana's stats show exactly why Everton should be doing everything they can to keep hold of their midfielder. He could be crucial to their survival chances, and at 22-years-old, he'll only get even better at Goodison Park. Dyche will hope that the Belgian stays put until at least the end of the season to help ease any worries over finding a January replacement.

Player Progressive Passes Pass Completion Rate Tackles Won Blocks Amadou Onana 44 82.9% 13 7

He has earned deserved praise during his short time at Goodison Park, including from former player Noel Whelan, who told Football Insider: “I think we saw why they brought him in to the football club – even in that short time on the field. He almost scored a goal himself; he got into a great position.

"He’s one player now that I don’t think Everton can afford to keep off the pitch for too long. I think they need these new signings to bed in very quickly. They can’t afford to wait around for him to adjust to the Premier League. He’s got to be on the field from the start in the next game.”