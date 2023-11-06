Everton are "monitoring" a hugely exciting player ahead of a potential move to Goodison Park, according to a new update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Everton transfer news

The January transfer window is continuing to edge closer all the time, at which point Sean Dyche could have the opportunity to boost his squad options. Much of that may depend on the takeover situation at Goodison, however, with the saga continuing to rumble on, and a "mystery Indian group" now in the mix to buy Everton, following a new update over the weekend.

There is also a chance that Dyche could be content with the options he currently has at his disposal, and while that may be unlikely, their recent form in the Premier League has been promising, with four points picked up from an away clash with West Ham and a home meeting with Brighton.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a January move to Everton, however, as he looks to enjoy regular playing time ahead of Euro 2024 next summer, and someone of his ilk could be ideal for the Blues, giving them more quality and energy in the middle of the park.

Now, a fresh update suggests that the Merseysiders could be eyeing a move for a big young prospect, perhaps focusing more on the long-term than the here and now.

Everton want Anton Matkovic

Taking to X on Sunday, renowned journalist Romano said that Everton are keeping a close eye on Anton Matkovic, with the 17-year-old a big young talent at NK Osijek:

"Interest growing in 17 year old Croatian talent Anton Matkovic. NK Osijek striker, attracting important clubs from Europe - understand Everton are monitoring him. Also RB Salzburg and Sassuolo are interested, no time for decision yet but one to watch for sure."

Matkovic is clearly not a household name yet, but the striker is making waves in his homeland for Osijek, being seen as arguably one of Croatia's brightest young talents at the moment.

In fact, Matkovic's stats are pretty limited at the moment due to a lack of first-team minutes, but he is a two-time capped Croatia Under-17 international, and while he is still awaiting his debut for Osijek, he has appeared for their Under-19s regularly from a very young age.

While Everton fans will no doubt want signings who are ready to come straight in and hit the ground running for Dyche's team, immediately improving their chances of avoiding relegation this season, it is always exciting to see a top teenage talent being linked with the Blues.

Everton's 5 youngest goalscorers in history Age 1. James Vaughan 16 years, 8 months and 27 days 2. Wayne Rooney 16 years, 8 months and 27 days 3. Michael Ball 16 years, 8 months and 27 days 4. Bert Llewellyn 17 years, 8 months and 17 days 5. Jack Rodwell 17 years, 6 months and 17 days

They have had some outstanding young attackers in the past, from Wayne Rooney to Francis Jeffers, and the hope would be that Matkovic comes in and is eventually added to that list.

The lure of the Premier League could give Everton and advantage in the race to sign the 17-year-old, and there can be no harm in taking a punt on him, should those in charge of transfers at Goodison see something special.