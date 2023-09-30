Everton recruited five new players over the summer, but a reliable journalist has claimed that one of them is not quite performing to the level expected in the Premier League.

Who are Everton's new signings?

At Goodison Park, Beto and Youssef Chermiti arrived on a permanent basis before the transfer deadline on September 1st, whilst Jack Harrison joined on a season-long loan from Leeds United, followed by Ashley Young who put pen to paper for free from Aston Villa, as per Transfermarkt.

Another player to walk through the doors temporarily following a failed move in January is Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma, with the left-winger having so far only made three starts in the top-flight.

The Dutchman was Sean Dyche’s hero having scored the winning goal during the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Doncaster Rovers back in August, but despite this, one reporter has admitted that he feels as if the 26-year-old isn’t fully showing what he’s capable of.

What has Paul Brown said about Arnaut Danjuma?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Paul Brown has suggested that Danjuma hasn't yet done enough to prove the Blues' long-time interest in him worthwhile:

“Yeah, I don't really know how much Everton were expecting from Danjuma. Obviously, they went for him before and he turned them down to go to Spurs. So they've looked at this guy for quite a long time and like what he does. Whether he's got enough to be a regular starter over the course of a season, I really don't know.

"I think he's going to need to show a lot more consistency to get in that team on a regular basis. I suspect that he's probably not in Dyche's mind as a regular starter and that he would prefer to use him more as a kind of impact player from the bench, which is really what he mostly did for Spurs. And in that role, he could be quite important this season.

"But yeah, I think if he wants to be playing every week, he needs to show a lot more than he has so far."

Is Arnaut Danjuma any good?

According to reliable journalist Josh Bunting, Danjuma is a “quality” forward, and whilst he’s yet to be given a consistent run in the side, the fact that he’s scored two goals in his opening eight appearances shows that he has bags of potential to offer at Everton.

The Lagos native, who earns £53k-per-week, has also recorded a total of 16 shots so far this season, which is actually more than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, highlighting his constant desire to find the back of the net at Goodison (information correct prior to today's match vs Luton Town).

Furthermore, Danjuma is a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so he is a fantastic option for the boss to have at his disposal if he can find some form and confidence.