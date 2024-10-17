With Dominic Calvert-Lewin's contract still running down, Everton have reportedly joined the race to sign a replacement who has also attracted the interest of both Chelsea and Arsenal.

Everton transfer news

As the Friedkin Group arrive, Everton will hope to be well placed to welcome some much-needed reinforcements, and that means avoiding relegation at all costs in the current campaign. Of course, in the opening stages of the campaign that task looked more like mission impossible. Now without a defeat in three Premier League games, however, Sean Dyche's side will be desperate to pick up where they left off after the international break.

Alas, that recent run has not put an end to the rumours on the Calvert-Lewin front. As things stand, the Everton forward is set to leave as a free agent at the end of the current campaign amid links to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. Left searching for a replacement, reports suggest that the Toffees may turn their attention towards the Serie A.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Everton are now battling to sign Santiago Castro from Bologna in 2025 alongside Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Castro only completed his first move into European football during the summer, replacing Joshua Zirkzee at Bologna, but has seemingly already done enough to enter Everton's radar. At just 20 years old, there's no doubt that the Argentine is one to watch amid such interest and amid Everton's growing need to sign a striker.

What's more, signing Castro ahead of those competing for a Champions League place would also be quite the statement of intent for Friedkin to make from the very off.

"Great" Castro can replace Calvert-Lewin

Whilst Castro is an entirely different type of striker to Calvert-Lewin, he is certainly someone who is capable of leading Everton's frontline in place of the England international.

A player who doesn't have the same physical presence as the Everton star, Castro has still had no trouble adjusting to life at Bologna since the summer, earning the praise of manager Vincenzo Italiano, who described his striker's game as "great" after a 2-2 draw against Como.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Santiago Castro Dominic Calvert-Lewin Starts 6 7 Goals 3 2 Assists 1 1 Expected Goals 1.7 2

A player who has almost scored double than what has been expected based on the quality of his chances, Castro should only get better and better as his time among Europe's best increases. And if that does prove to be the case, then Everton will face some battle on their hands to land his signature.

Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, has matched his expected goals every step of the way in a mixed start to the campaign for a forward of his veteran. Whilst he remains an important figure at Goodison Park, he is certainly replaceable if the Toffees get things right when the summer transfer window arrives.