Everton could have an opportunity to offload one of their first-team players in January after it emerged that interest has surfaced in his services from elsewhere.

Everton's 10-point deduction...

As everyone will now know, Everton are at the centre of a storm that has hit the headlines in the Premier League over the last few weeks following their controversial 10-point deduction for financial breaches, which they have since appealed and hope to find the outcome of out before the end of the campaign.

The outlet indicate that the Toffees haven't been informed by the independent commission why the figure of 10 points was deemed appropriate and they are of the belief that receiving a sporting penalty for financial irregularities away from the field is unfair.

Outside of the media circus surrounding docked points at Goodison Park, it is easy to forget that Sean Dyche's men are also embroiled in a takeover saga on Merseyside as 777 Partners look to secure control of the club.

Nevertheless, The Sun claim that any deal that would involve the organisation purchasing Everton could be cast into oblivion after it emerged that the US Department of Justice are probing alleged money laundering offences committed by the firm, of which 777 deny all charges.

777 co-owners Josh Wander and Steven Pasko are currently undergoing the Premier League's Owners and Directors' Test. At the same time, the 12-week deadline initially given for the completion of the sale after Farhad Moshiri agreed to pass on his 94% stake in the Blues has now passed, creating more uncertainty to pile on to the trials and tribulations suffered over a rocky few years at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, on the transfer front, Everton could now have the opportunity to sell one of their out-of-favour stars and gain a financial boost come January.

Tottenham Hotspur want Ben Godfrey

According to 90min, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to push to sign Everton defender Ben Godfrey as they look to bring in defensive cover once the transfer window opens. The report states that the England international is on the Lilywhites' shortlist and has impressed scouts in N17 over the years.

Five similar players to Ben Godfrey (FBRef) Club Player Hellas Verona Davide Faraoni Crystal Palace Joel Ward Freiburg Lukas Kubler Nottingham Forest Serge Aurier Sampdoria Fabio Depaoli

Godfrey is reportedly determined to leave Goodison Park after falling down the pecking order under Dyche and could be available for a fee of £20 million plus add-ons. Jarrad Branthwaite is also a target for the north Londoners; however, the Toffees will resist any offers for the former PSV Eindhoven loanee in January.

Labelled "great" by former Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand, Godfrey has made 79 appearances in all competitions during his time on Merseyside, registering three assists in the process (Godfrey statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nevertheless, a move away from his current surroundings is becoming an increasingly likely prospect and could give Dyche some valuable resources for the January transfer window, making this one to watch.