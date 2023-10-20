Everton are interested in signing a "wonderful" Premier League player who could be desperate for a fresh challenge, according to a new transfer update.

Everton transfer news

The Blues steadied the ship impressively before the international break arrived, winning three of their last four matches in all competitions, including a 3-0 victory at home to Bournemouth last time around.

Next up for Sean Dyche's side is Saturday's mouthwatering clash with Liverpool at Anfield, as Everton look to win there in front of fans for the first time since way back in 1999.

The Blues' summer signings are arguably beginning to make more of an impression, particularly the likes of Jack Harrison and Beto in attack, but it could be that further additions arrive at Goodison Park once the January transfer window rolls around, or at least next summer.

Defensive areas are looking a little light in terms of depth at the moment, and a fresh update suggests that the Merseysiders are eyeing a move for a Premier League player.

Everton linked with Ben Johnson

A new transfer rumour has emerged courtesy of Claret and Hugh, who claim that Ben Johnson to Everton is a transfer that could happen, with the West Ham defender a wanted man:

"Claret and Hugh understands that the Hammers-raised defender – along with Conor Coventry – will leave the club despite wanting to stay.

"Everton are understood to be interested along with Southampton whilst Luton Town could show interest in the player given his versatility as a right and left back."

Johnson could actually be a really shrewd signing by Everton in one of the upcoming transfer windows, even though his stock has fallen of late at West Ham, and he shares the same agent as Dele Alli, which could make negotiations a bit easier on the club already having that connection.

He has endured a frustrating time of things at the London Stadium, having really struggled for minutes for West Ham, with Johnson's statistics summing up his struggles, considering he hasn't yet played a single minute of Premier League football this season.

Last term, he only earned nine starts in the league, being seen as a backup option by David Moyes most of the time, and at 23 years of age, he will surely want to be playing more regularly.

That could prove to be the case at Everton, with Johnson someone who is capable of thriving at both right-back and left-back- he can even play at centre-back, too - meaning he could provide serious competition for the likes of Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Ashley Young and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Granted, the West Ham man would still have to prove his worth, in order for Dyche to make him a regular starter, but it feels as though his time with the Hammers needs to come to an end, and that his versatility could shine elsewhere.

Johnson's qualities have been highlighted by former England and West Ham man Stuart Pearce, who has said of him in the past:

"He's a wonderful professional to deal with and work with. We're very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy."

This outlines the type of player that Everton would be getting, and while there would be a risk element in signing him, he is young enough that he can still enjoy a good career away from the Hammers.