A key update has emerged regarding the potential second points deduction coming Everton's way this season, in a decision that could make or break their season.

Everton's point deduction

The Blues have had a season to forget so far in many ways, even though Sean Dyche and his players deserve credit for some positive results along the way.

Everton have already been hit with a 10-point deduction that threw them into the Premier League relegation zone, and while they have managed to battle their way out of it for the time being, they are only one point clear of 17th-place Luton Town, who have a game in hand on the Merseysiders.

Now, fresh recent reports have claimed that further punishment could now be coming the Blues' way for more financial breaches, which could lead to another points deduction.

Should that happen, it really would have the potential to send their season into disarray, with relegation to the Championship something that supporters will be dreading, especially with a move to a new stadium happening at the end of next season.

According to a positive update from Football Insider, however, Everton are "very confident" that they will avoid another points deduction, due to a "loophole" in the rules.

"Everton are ‘very confident’ that they can successfully defend their second financial breach using a loophole in Premier League regulation, sources have told Football Insider. The Toffees were charged with breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules for a second time on Monday (15 January). If guilty, the Merseyside club could face another points deduction after having 10 points taken away in November.

"However, sources have told Football Insider that Everton will be ‘very confident’ in their ability to overturn the new charges using the defence that their 2020-21 and 2021-22 finances have already been punished."

This update could certainly act as something of a relief for Everton fans, who will be sweating over the decision that could be made in the near future.

Dyche's side have shown that they are good enough to tackle a 10-point penalty - they would be in and around mid-table in the Premier League if the deduction hadn't come their way - but a second blow in the same season could end up being too much to come back from.

The current campaign is already beyond its halfway point, so games are running out, meaning it could be difficult for the Blues to overcome a big deficit and overtake three different teams in the division. This is a decision that could have such a huge bearing on Everton's future, with relegation setting them back hugely, at a time when they are hoping to see Farhad Moshiri's time as owner come to an end, with a new ownership potentially coming in and taking charge.

It will be hard to achieve that if they are playing in the second tier of English football, however, so the coming weeks and months feel absolutely pivotal.