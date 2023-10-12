Everton have made an approach to sign a new central midfield player, but a reliable journalist has revealed that they are set to face stiff competition to secure his services in January.

Who are Everton signing?

Goodison Park chiefs are already assessing their options in the market ahead of the next transfer window opening and have most recently been linked with Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, who is also being pursued by Premier League rivals Liverpool and Brentford.

The Toffees, however, seem predominantly more interested in bolstering their ranks in the centre of the park having been credited with an admiration in Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Wharton, while a new name has now entered the fold.

Over at FC Nuremberg, Can Uzun has worked his way up through the ranks to get promoted to the senior fold, where he’s so far made 13 senior appearances for Cristian Fiel’s side, and it’s fair to say that the attacking midfielder has been impressing at first-team level (Transfermarkt - Uzun statistics).

Turkey’s youth international has firmly established himself as the 2. Bundesliga outfit’s best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Nuremberg statistics), and the 17-year-old’s positive form has caught the eye of Sean Dyche on Merseyside.

Taking to X, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg confirmed in a Can Uzun transfer update that Everton have initiated contact to enquire about a deal for the teenage star at Nuremberg, but admitted that there are also four other clubs looking at him.

He wrote: “News Can #Uzun: Everton & Benfica have inquired about the 17 y/o top talent from @1_fc_nuernberg! There’s also an interest from Galatasaray, Fenerbahce & Besiktas. One club has already submitted an official offer.

"Vincenzo Montella is considering him for the A-national team and the Euro 2024. Montella has already made contact, as Turkey aims to integrate it's "Golden 2005 Generation" with players like Arda Guler, Uzun and Kenan Yildiz.”

How good is Can Uzun?

According to talent scout Jacek Kulig, Uzun is an exciting, up-and-coming “jewel”, and the prolific form that he’s shown since the very start of his career is remarkable having posted a mind-blowing 63 final third contributions (55 goals and eight assists) in just 60 appearances, therefore it would be a real coup if he was to join Everton.

Can Uzun's Style Of Play Likes to dribble Likes to tackle Likes to play long balls (via WhoScored)

Sponsored by Adidas, the midfielder also ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons (FBRef - Uzun statistics), so loves to use his pace to dribble past his marker and create chances for both himself and his fellow teammates in and around the opposition’s box.

Furthermore, Regensburg’s native represented his country at the Euro U17s tournament last year so he’s even being recognised to the point that he’s being given a chance internationally, so he is a real star in the making and one that could flourish should he decide to put pen to paper on Merseyside.