Everton would love to break their transfer record and sign a renowned Premier League player in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Latest Everton news

There wasn't a huge amount of action on deadline day for the Blues, although they did reportedly make a move for West Brom midfielder Tom Fellows. He ended up remaining at the Hawthorns, however, with the Baggies seeing him as a vital player in their promotion push between now and the end of the season.

It has been claimed that Everton looked to get as many as four pieces of business over line at the eleventh hour, but they were "heavily restricted by profit and sustainability constraints which limited the deals they were able to do".

Meanwhile, a key update regarding the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also emerged, with Bailey outlining the situation, saying: "Dominic Calvert-Lewin – they want to keep, but I would not rule out Idrissa Gueye or Abdoulaye Doucoure, I think the former is most likely to stay."

There have been some rumours of late about Everton bringing Richarlison back to the club in the near future, and now a fresh claim has emerged that sheds further light on the situation.

Everton would love to sign "unbelievable" ace

Speaking to Everton News, Bailey claimed that Everton chiefs would love to re-sign Richarlison from Tottenham this summer, even though it is unlikely.

"The club love Richarlison and he loves the club - but to bring him back Everton would have to break their transfer record. Richarlison did not want to move to Saudi last summer but returning home to Everton could be an attractive option. Whilst unlikely I would not rule it out completely - it would certainly be some splash before moving to Bramley Dock."

Richarlison was a popular figure at Everton first time around, possessing so much passion and heart, not to mention scoring 53 goals in 152 appearances. The £90,000-a-week Brazilian has struggled to consistently convince in a Spurs shirt, however, not helped by injuries, and sealing a return to Goodison Park could be a great outcome for all parties.

Richarlison adores the club, as Bailey alludes to, while Spurs may be willing to move him on, even though Ange Postecoglou has hailed his quality in the past, amid mental health struggles: "We’ve got to maintain a balance in life and even for him, he needs to understand his football is still good, he’s a fantastic footballer. He’s got so much to give and that can help ease the burden he’s feeling in other parts of his life, like so many of us."

Richarlison's key career stats Appearances Goals Assists Everton 152 53 13 Tottenham 80 18 9 Fluminense 67 19 7 Watford 41 5 4 America-MG 24 9 4

As things stand, it is unlikely that Richarlison will return to Everton, given it would have to be a record-breaking piece of business, but it is a transfer that would go down well with many, bringing much-needed firepower to the team at the same time.