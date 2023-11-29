Everton are set to complete the signing of a player with a "hell of a future" in the January transfer window, according to a new update regarding the club's upcoming business.

Everton takeover and FFP turmoil

The Blues are going through a taxing period both on and off the pitch at the moment, with the club having to tackle so many different problems. The biggest current setback is the 10-point deduction that has come Everton's way, chucking Sean Dyche's side back into the relegation zone and into 19th place in the Premier League table.

There is also the potential takeover of the Merseysiders that is continuing to rumble on, with no definite end in sight, in terms of Farhad Moshiri's time as owner coming to an end, shrouding the playing squad and club staff in even more uncertainty.

Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home Manchester United highlighted the shortcomings within the team, and for that reason, supporters will be hoping to see new faces arrive in January. It looks as though Everton could be set to complete their first signing of the upcoming window, following a new update regarding possible additions.

Everton agree Braiden Graham signing

According to TEAMtalk, Everton have a deal in place to sign exciting teenager Braiden Graham, who currently plays as an attacker for NIFL Premiership side Linfield.

"Everton have agreed a deal for Northern Ireland teenage sensation Braiden Graham, TEAMtalk has learned. The 16-year-old has been earning rave reviews playing for Linfield in the Northern Ireland Premiership and also for Northern Ireland’s Under-17s side."

The report goes on to add that "Graham is set to join Everton on a scholarship deal until he turns 17 with the Toffees prepared to tie him down to what we understand to be a multi-year professional deal once his scholarship ends".

Granted, Graham is an extremely young player who wouldn't be arriving at Goodison Park as someone who can turn their season around, but he should be viewed as one for the future, suggesting that the club are focusing on long-term planning. Graham's statistics for Linfield show that he has already made two first-team appearances for his club side, while at international level, he has scored twice in three caps for Northern Ireland's Under-17s and Under-16s combined.

Braiden Graham's career stats Appearances Goals Linfield 2 0 Northern Ireland Under-17s 2 1 Northern Ireland Under-16s 1 1

The young Irishman could go straight into the youth team setup at Goodison and continue to learn his trade, or potentially head out somewhere on loan immediately, before eventually making the step up at senior level for Everton.

Graham has been described as a footballer with a "hell of a future" by former Northern Ireland international David Healy, as well as an individual whose "work ethic is high" and one who "scores goals", so there is plenty to suggest that he could be a hugely exciting signing by the Blues.