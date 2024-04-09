Things are going from bad to worse for Everton off the pitch, and now yet another blow may have come their way according to a new claim this week.

Everton receive new point deduction

This has been one of the most dramatic seasons at Goodison Park in recent memory, but unfortunately for the supporters, it has been mainly for all the wrong reasons. Firstly, Sean Dyche's side have again been battling for their Premier League survival, looking to avoid a first-ever trip to the Championship, but financial issues have made life so much harder for the Blues.

Having been deducted 10 points earlier in the campaign for financial breaches, the amount was reduced to six back in February, acting as a boost, even though it still left them in real trouble in the relegation fight. Some improved results have aided their survival push, including last weekend's 1-0 win at home to Burnley, but now another two-point deduction has come their way.

It means that Dyche's men have dropped down to 16th in the Premier League table, only two points clear of 18th-place Luton Town - the Blues do at least have one game in hand - so there is still a huge amount of work to do in their remaining seven matches.

Another blow comes Everton's way

According to The Times on X, Everton could receive yet another point deduction next season, relating to a "further breach" of financial rules.

"Update: Everton face the possibility of a further points deduction next season after the independent commission dealing with their Profitability and Sustainability case could not decide on whether costs of £6.5 million related to a further breach."

It really is such a grim state of affairs at Everton currently, and fans have every right to feel aggrieved at the almost bizarre randomness with which the punishments have been dished out. To have the threat of a lingering deduction hovering over them in 2024/25 is a huge concern even if they stay up, especially with the move to Bramley Moore Dock happening at the end of next season.

This is without even mentioning the possible takeover of Everton by 777 Partners, which has seemingly gone on forever, with no end currently in sight despite rumours approval is on the way. All fans want is some stability - something that will hopefully come when Farhad Moshiri leaves and new owners are in place - but everything from the financial issues to the takeover situation is making for one of the bleakest periods at Goodison in some time.

Thankfully, Dyche and his players are doing enough on the pitch to steer clear of danger currently, even with their points penalties, and they deserve real credit for the manner in which they have stuck to their task at such a difficult time.