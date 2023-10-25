Everton are set to make a move to sign a new forward in January, but they could face competition from two other clubs in the Premier League, according to a BBC pundit.

Sean Dyche’s side currently find themselves 16th in the table after winning just two, drawing one and losing six of their opening nine games of the new campaign, and their league fixtures aren’t set to get easier anytime soon.

West Ham are the next opponents for the Merseyside outfit at the London Stadium, where picking up three points will be vital to start bridging a gap from the relegation zone, and whilst there’s plenty of action happening on the pitch, there’s also a lot going on off it.

The Toffees are engaged in takeover talks with 777 partners and are also assessing their transfer options ahead of the window opening in the new year. One player they have set their sights on is Leeds United’s right-winger Crysencio Summerville, who has established himself as Daniel Farke’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.69 (WhoScored - Leeds statistics).

The Goodison Park side, Bournemouth and Burnley were all interested in a deal to sign the 21-year-old over the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, and whilst a switch failed to come to fruition before the deadline, Netherland’s youth international is someone who Blues chiefs are considering taking a second bite of the cherry for.

Speaking to Football League World, offering a transfer update on Crysencio Summerville, BBC pundit Carlton Palmer name-checked Everton as one of three teams who will be "testing the resolve" of Leeds in January.

“Premier League clubs are monitoring Crysencio Summerville ahead of the upcoming transfer window. Summerville scored twice on the weekend as Leeds came back to beat Norwich, at 21 he's a player Leeds would like to keep and he himself rejected overtures from Premier League clubs in the summer.

"The likes of Bournemouth, Everton and Burnley will all test Leeds' resolve in the January transfer market. But with Leeds intent on a return back to the Premier League at the first attempt, it's important they retain their better players - and Summerville is definitely one of those."

How many goals has Crysencio Summerville scored?

In the Championship, Summerville has made an excellent start to the new season with six contributions, four goals and two assists, already to his name in nine appearances (Transfermarkt - Summerville statistics), form which has previously seen him hailed an “explosive” forward by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The Rotterdam native is also a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions across the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so his ability to easily adapt would make him a fantastic option to have in the building.

Furthermore, Summerville shares the same agent, Wasserman, as Andre Gomes and Joao Virginia (Everton agents), so this existing connection that his representative has to the club could give chiefs a small advantage should they decide to pursue a deal at the beginning of 2024.