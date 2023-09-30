Sean Dyche could do with all the options that he can get at Everton, who have got off to a rocky start this season, winning just once. That sole win did, at least, come in their most recent outing in the Premier League against Brentford, perhaps proving that they are about to turn a crucial corner in their campaign.

What has helped their resurgent form is the goals of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is finally injury free and on his way back to his best form - something that could keep the Toffees' top flight status intact.

The forward could be boosted by the return of another player, too, and one that Everton are reportedly negotiating a complicated deal around.

What's the latest Everton news?

Buoyed by their victory in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa, Everton will now turn their attention towards Luton Town in the Premier League, hoping to make it three consecutive victories for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, those at Goodison Park have reportedly got negotiations under way over the future of Dele Alli, who continues to edge closer to a return from issues away from the pitch and injuries.

Speaking about the saga for The Athletic, Patrick Boyland said: "Those talks (with Spurs) are already underway but are yet to reach a resolution.

"Everton’s argument, no doubt, will be that this is a unique situation and that the best thing for Dele is to play. The deal does not incentivise that, with a £10million ($12.2m) fee due to Tottenham when he hits 20 games. He is on 13.

"He also needs to get himself fit again. The injury in pre-season was a blow because he was training well and close to a return. Dyche will try to fit him in and Dele may end up being an option in Abdoulaye Doucoure’s role behind the striker. A lot needs to happen before we get there, though."

Should Everton get Dele back in the team?

Dele has had far from the easiest spell at Everton, with issues off the pitch playing a part in his failure to find his feet at Goodison Park, or in his loan spell at Besiktas. But, ultimately, this is a player who once set the world alight at Tottenham Hotspur; a player who won the PFA Young Player of the Year award. And, if Everton can get that version of Dele, then they'll arguably have one of England's best midfielders.

Of course, there is no guarantee that they will get the best out of the former Spurs man. Yet, in truth, given their slow start this season, taking a risk on a player who once had so much potential may well be worth it.

Only time will tell whether Dele gets another opportunity on the pitch at Everton, however, and, for now, his focus will be on getting back to full fitness, and working his way into Dyche's plans. With negotiations seemingly underway over his deal, too, it may not be long before we see Dele take to the Goodison Park turf once again.