Highlights Everton are in talks with Tottenham to renegotiate the terms of Dele Alli's transfer.

Alli's time at Everton has been forgettable thus far, with no goals or assists in his 13 appearances.

It remains uncertain whether Alli will reach the 20-game mark for Everton, which will trigger a contract clause unless a deal can be struck.

A significant update has dropped over the future of Everton ace Dele Alli, with negotiations reportedly taking place with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees have had an up-and-down 2023/24 season to date, having gone into the new campaign desperately looking to avoid a third successive relegation battle.

There have been times when that has looked likely, with some poor results coming Sean Dyche's way, but last weekend's 1-0 win away to West Ham and their recent respectable draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion showed what they are capable of on their day.

So far, Everton's summer signings have been relatively quiet in terms of the impact they have made, but the hope is that the likes of Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma and Beto grow into their respective roles the more this season goes on.

There is also the option of signing new players once the January transfer window rolls around should Dyche feel that he requires new signings. Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move to Everton and the England international could be a great addition to the midfield if his experience at the top level is anything to go by.

Away from incomings, however, an important update has recently dropped over a current Blues man.

Dele Alli's Everton future

According to an update from Football Insider, Everton are now in discussions with Tottenham over Dele Alli's future, with the report stating they want to renegotiate a clause in his contract with the north Londoners:

"Everton are offering Tottenham a seven-figure sum as they attempt to renegotiate the terms of Dele Alli’s transfer.

"The Merseysiders are currently obliged to pay £10m for Alli, 27, should he make seven more appearances for the club."

This makes complete sense from an Everton perspective with money already relatively tight at the club, and having to splash out big money to Spurs is something that can hopefully be avoided.

Alli's time as a Blues player has been forgettable to date, although the Englishman deserves huge credit for revealing his battle with mental health issues, which have clearly played a part in his struggles.

To sum up the 27-year-old's lack of impact since arriving at Goodison Park in recent years, Alli's statistics show that he has only made 13 appearances in total, failing to register a single goal or assist in that time.

It certainly looks up for debate over whether he will ever hit the 20-game mark for Everton that will trigger the existing clause given his off-field struggles and the fact that the Blues could simply choose not to retain his services, but either way, the hope is that they and Spurs can come to an agreement that suits all parties.

Dele Alli career stats Appearances Goals Assists MK Dons 88 24 15 Tottenham 269 67 61 Everton 13 0 0 Besiktas 15 3 0 England 37 3 7

In an ideal world, Alli would make a triumphant return to the Everton side in the near future and eventually find his best form again - it is easy to forget that he was once one of the best players in England, with Ryan Mason describing him as "excellent" at Spurs - but that looks a long way off at the moment.

Dyche has been impressive in showing his support for the 37-cap England international as his struggles continue, but the time may come soon when a decision needs to be made, with Alli out of contract at the end of this season.