Highlights Everton forward Demarai Gray's contract is set to expire in less than a year.

After the club rejected an initial bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, Gray expressed frustrations towards the manager on social media.

Everton and Al-Ettifaq have now reached an agreement for Gray's transfer, with only the signing of the contract remaining.

Everton forward Demarai Gray has been consistently linked with a big move to Saudi Arabia, and a reliable journalist has now delivered a major update on the figures around his immenent departure from the Premier League.

Is Demarai Gray leaving Everton?

With Gray’s contract set to expire in less than a year, Sean Dyche now has his final opportunity to cash in should he not want to risk losing an asset for free, though despite having previously been given the chance to offload him, chiefs made the decision not to.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees reportedly rejected a bid worth £7.5m from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq on deadline day, and the player took to social media to vent his frustrations towards the manager by hinting that there was a lack of respect.

The Goodison Park boss soon after responded to the 27-year-old by revealing that he was refusing to participate in training and that he didn't want to associate himself with the club, hitting back and saying:

“It’s an unfortunate one because I try to keep our business in-house. I think on this occasion, it's right to reply. Demarai made it clear that he felt he was getting a move [away from Everton], and he told us a move was done, which was interesting to hear from a player. We reminded him of the truth of the fact that no moves are done without this club’s say so. That’s the truth of it.”

Are Al-Ettifaq signing Demarai Gray?

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Everton and Al-Ettifaq have now reached an agreement for the transfer of Gray, who has already finalised the necessary details of the switch, with the only thing left to do now is put pen to paper on the contract. He wrote:

"Demarai Gray to Al Ettifaq, here we go! Deal agreed for $10m (£8.5m) fee on permanent transfer — it will be signed today. Everton have approved the deal, Gray will sign four year contract until 2027 and he already completed medical tests. Done, sealed."

It marks a huge profit (roughly 400 percent) for Farhad Moshiri after paying just £1.7m for Gray two summers ago.

How many goals has Demarai Gray scored for Everton?

During his time at Everton, Gray has racked up 18 contributions (12 goals and six assists) in 75 appearances, so whilst his attitude recently hasn’t been acceptable, his individual talent and the quality that he brings to the pitch will most definitely be missed should he confirm his departure by the end of play today.

The Birmingham-born talent recorded a total of 57 shots over the course of the previous campaign which was higher than any of his fellow teammates, alongside whipping 173 crosses into the opposition’s box which was the second-most on Merseyside, via FBRef.

Sponsored by Adidas, Dyche’s “unbelievable” attacker, as dubbed by BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand, is also a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, inclding everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so this is another attribute that the boss will have to be without moving forward.