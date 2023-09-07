Everton are ready to sell a second player alongside Demarai Gray before the end of September, as a fresh report brings the latest transfer updates from the Premier League side.

Who is leaving Everton?

Gray has left the Blues to join Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq side in Saudi Arabia this week, banking a decent profit for Farhad Moshiri and co but leaving Sean Dyche without another attacking option - albeit one he seemingly didn't want anyway.

Next to depart could seemingly now be Andre Gomes, who is 30 years of age and has plied his trade at Goodison Park for the past five years having initially joined on loan from Barcelona back in 2018, as per Transfermarkt. He’s made a total of 100 appearances to date, but there’s a strong possibility that he could be on the move in the coming weeks.

The Portuguese’s contract is set to expire in less than a year, meaning that club chiefs don’t have long left to cash in should they not want to risk losing him on a free transfer, and having spent last season out on loan at Lille, it’s clear that he’s out of favour and is unlikely to work his way back up the pecking order on Merseyside.

Toffees forward Gray left shrouded by controversy, and if the following update is to be believed, the 30-year-old could be set to follow his teammate’s footsteps by heading for the exit door.

What's happening with Andre Gomes?

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are “hoping to move” Gomes on by the end of this month, with Dyche “not keen” to retain his services. The Toffees boss “does not see a future” for the central player and has therefore already “green-lighted his departure”.

Intermediaries are now in the process of working to find a solution for the star, and whilst the club would prefer to sanction a permanent sale, they also wouldn’t mind letting him go out on loan.

Saudi Arabia, Greece, Russia and Qatar are all “holding talks” over a potential swoop, so one way or another, he looks to be on his way out in the coming weeks.

So has Gomes been any good?

At Everton, Gomes may well have made a century of appearances but he’s been labelled “useless” by members of the media, so considering the fact that he’s failed to really make a positive impression on the first team, the hierarchy would be making completely the right decision by letting him go.

The Grijo native is yet to feature in the top-flight so far this season, but even in the 2021/22 campaign before he departed for his loan, he ranked as the club’s overall 25th best-performing player out of 33 squad members, via WhoScored, so he really does bring little to the table even when handed the opportunity to showcase his talent.

Furthermore, the central midfielder currently pockets £112k-per-week which makes him the third-highest earner on the books, a salary that is criminal for a fringe player to be receiving, so it’s important that he is removed from the wage bill as quickly as possible.

That way, Dyche would be able to put these extra funds towards bringing in new players in the January transfer window to bolster his ranks and give his side the best possible chance of avoiding relegation come the end of the season.