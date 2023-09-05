Highlights Everton rejected a bid for Demarai Gray from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq on transfer deadline day.

Gray has scored 12 goals and provided 6 assists in 75 appearances for Everton.

Gray's social media criticism of manager Sean Dyche has strained their relationship.

Everton turned down a deadline day offer for Demarai Gray, as a new report reveals the latest twist in the bizarre situation unfolding around the Blues winger.

How much did Demarai Gray cost Everton?

Back in 2021, Gray arrived on Merseyside from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported €2m (£1.7m), but with his contract expiring in less than a year, he was heavily linked with an exit during the recent transfer window to ensure that he doesn’t leave as a free agent next summer.

The Jamaica international was initially in talks to join Premier League rivals Fulham, but after seeing that respective move fall through, he began to attract interest from Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas and unnamed clubs over in Saudi Arabia, as per BBC Sport.

The Toffees’ left-winger is yet to feature in any competition so far this season, with Sean Dyche detailing the reason for his absence as both fitness concerns and uncertainty surrounding his future, though having been removed from the squad list in the club’s matchday programme, the issues appear to lie deeper than what’s being let on.

Taking to social media, the 27-year-old seemingly criticised the manager for the way he is treating him behind the scenes. He said: “Everton fans have always been great with me but it's so difficult to play for someone who don't show you respect as a person.”

Is Demarai Gray leaving Everton?

According to Football Insider, the situation gets even weirder as Everton “rejected a bid” for Gray from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq on transfer deadline day - one would assume the manager and owners would jump at the chance to make a profit on an unhappy and unwanted player.

On September 1st at 6:30pm, Steven Gerrard’s side “lodged” a £7.5m offer for the attacker, but club chiefs “rebuffed the approach” because they didn’t feel they had the sufficient amount of time to enter the market and find a suitable replacement, which is again bizarre considering he is clearly not in the boss' plans anyway.

How many goals has Demarai Gray scored for Everton?

During his two years at Everton, Gray has racked up 18 goal contributions (12 goals and six assists) in 75 appearances, form which has previously seen him hailed an “attacking threat” by journalist Josh Bunting, and he continued to be just that last season.

The Birmingham-born talent recorded a total of 57 shots over the course of the previous campaign which was more than any of his fellow teammates, alongside 173 crosses which was the second-highest tally, via FBRef, showing his desire to create chances for himself and his peers in the final third.

The former Leicester star is furthermore a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so he is a great option for the boss to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.

Following Gray’s social media outburst about Dyche, it could prove extremely difficult for the two parties to rebuild their relationship and for the player to work his way back into the fold, but considering the positive impact he brings to the side, it’s important that they try to get back on track for the sake of the club’s safety moving forward.